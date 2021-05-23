Mama June Speaks out on Speculation Her Family Is Leaving TV

✖

Mama June Shannon wants fans of the reality show to know that she and her family aren't stepping away from reality TV any time soon. "PSA because I have been getting a lot of messages since I posted that story earlier saying that's a wrap for Season 5 tonight and it was a wrap for season 5. Y'all are watching right now, our life has been kind of crazy and hectic. So, I see that y'all are watching and we'll be watching for the next couple episodes," she started in a video shared on her Instagram.

'Yes, this wrapped up tonight. But it doesn't mean the end of Mama June and family. When that time comes, we're going to bow out of being in front of the cameras, y'all will be the first to know. Y'all have loved us good, bad, and indifferent for almost 10 years now," she continued. "It'll be 10 years Oct. 12, 2021, and without y'all, this would not be possible. So don't fret. We are not going anywhere right now and when that time comes, y'all will be the first to know long before we decide to bow out."

Staying on TV spells good news for fans of the Honey Boo Boo clan as well as for Mama June. As part of her requirements to avoid jail time in her drug possession case, Mama June will have to show continued proof of employment.

While it might not be the end for some of the family members, Mama June's daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon shared last month that she was having thoughts on leaving the public eye due to the stress and emotional turmoil it placed on her and the family. "Even on this season, it's kind of hard because going back to the past kind of puts wear and tear, not only for me, physically, but mentally," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I don't want to go back into that mental place that I was when my mom was into her addiction and me having to step up and do all the things that I was doing and not really taking care of myself."