Mama June Marks 1 Year of Sobriety, Reveals Her Rock Bottom Moment

Mama June Shannon is sharing an update on her sobriety journey. On Wednesday, the reality star marked one year of sobriety. In a lengthy caption, Shannon noted that she was proud of herself for reaching the milestone, particularly as she dealt with her sobriety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shannon reflected on her year of sobriety in her caption, which came alongside a photo of herself and her boyfriend, Geno Doak. As fans know, the reality television star and her boyfriend were arrested at an Alabama gas station in March 2019. They were charged with felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe. At the time, Doak was also charged with domestic violence. They later pleaded not guilty to the charges. In her message, Shannon referenced this period of time in order to reflect on where she stands today.

"As I sit here this afternoon I’m so full of gratitude one that we have made it one year with no relapses when so many of the people we know have due to this crazy pandemic going on n i think back 2 where we was 1 year to day at this time we had Started staying in our car staying at a truck stop in Jackson Ga n was just trying to figure out where we was going to be able to make money for our next high or even food and gas," Shannon wrote. She continued to write that the two then sought out help from their production team in order to seek treatment. Shannon added, "we honestly was kind of waiting on a payment to come through our account because we only had $1.75 in our account and we were thinking about gettin high one last time well I guess it wasnt meant 2 b because we actually got on a plane February 1 and headed down to Banyan in Stuart then days after we were there the money had here so I guess that was gods way of showing us that it was meant to be for us to get clean and I’m so very thankful that that happened."

The Mama June: Family Crisis star ended her post by writing that she hopes that her story could help inspire others to go on their own healthy paths if they are struggling with addiction. She ended her emotional message with, "I tell everybody I may not have all the answers but I’m here to listen it to u and not judge it honestly has helped me so much in my recovery journey so now my goal is to work inside of a rehab facility to be able to watch people come in at their lowest where I was a year ago n blossom into new amazing person n know my inbox is always open."