'Home Town' Renewed for Season 6 by HGTV With Plans for Ben Napier Spinoff Series

Ben and Erin Napier aren’t putting away their hammers just yet! On Monday, HGTV officially renewed the couple’s hit series Home Town for Season 6, also giving a greenlight for a second season of the spinoff series Home Town: Bens Workshop, which will air on discovery+.

Set to return for its 20-episode sixth season in early 2022, according to Deadline, Home Twon debuted on the network back in January 2016, Home Town follows Napiers as they tackle the revitalization of historic properties in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. In Season 6, the couple will continue on their mission to revitalize their town. The series has been a favorite among fans, with Jane Latman, president, HGTV, saying that "Home Town is not just about renovations, it's about the power of community." Latman said that while HGTV loves "that the series delivers great ratings in all key demos, season after season," it is "the inspirational message about neighbors working together, as well as Ben and Erin's enthusiastic fans, that have helped HGTV build yet another breakout franchise."

Following the success of Home Town, HGTV ordered the series' first spinoff, Ben's Workshop, which debuted on the discovery+ streaming app in January 2021. The series follows Ben as he crafts new projects with famous friends. Season 1 guests included astronaut Scott Kelly, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, comedian Loni Love, and country singer Chris Lane. Guests for Season 2 have not yet been announced.

"I've always loved the bigger projects we do for Home Town because Erin and I help make a difference for homeowners and for entire neighborhoods," Ben said. "Now I have the added bonus of sharing more of my passion on Home Town: Ben's Workshop. Showcasing the patience and detail that goes into woodworking with fans who wanted to see more of that process is a dream come true."

Along with Ben's Workshop, the success of Home Town also led to the launch of the Home Town Takeover spinoff. The series debuted on HGTV in May and followed Ben and Erin as they left their hometown to give the town of Wetumpka, Alabama a full makeover. The spinoff was a massive success and enjoyed a record-setting debut that drew in 6.5 million viewers and a 0.93 live plus three-day rating among the 25-54 age demographic. The debut became the most-watched series on the HGTV GO app. Despite the success, however, it is unlikely that Home Town Takeover will be granted a second season, as it was originally billed as a limited series.

Home Town's 20-episode sixth season will premiere on HGTV sometime in 2020. The season will also be available for streaming on discovery+. Season 2 of Home Town: Ben's Workshop does not yet have a tentative premiere date. It will stream on discovery+. Stay tuned to PopCulture for the latest updates!