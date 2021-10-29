Everything Coming to Discovery+ in November 2021

The discovery+ content catalogue is about to get a little more crowded. With October drawing to a close, the streamer earlier this month unveiled its full list of November 2021 titles. Heading into a new month, subscribers can expect to be treated to new true crime titles, including one about “the honeymoon murder,” the premiere of 90 Day: The Single Life, and new Magnolia Network content.

The new additions will join an already impressive content lineup for the young streamer, which launched in January 2021 and has already proven to be a fierce competitor in the heated streaming wars. The streaming platform is home content from Discovery, OWN, ID, Food Network, HGTV, and TLC, as well as its own original exclusive content. This includes everything from survival series Naked and Afraid, and spinoff dating show Naked and Afraid of Love, to beloved show Alaskan Bush People to Mythbusters and everything in between. The streamer has also played into the seasons, in October hosting Discovery Inc.’s Ghostober, which brought together Food Network, HGTV and Travel Channel for 14 frightening series and specials perfect for the Halloween season. Discovery+ has big plans for the remainder of the year, as it will be premiering several new titles before the start of 2022.

Discovery+ is available at $4.99 per month with commercials and $6.99 per month for an ad-free plan. However, discovery+ does offer a free seven-day trial at sign-up, meaning that you can give the streaming service a test run before committing. The platform is available to watch on Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Roku, and Samsung devices.

Immersions

Surfing Santa – Friday, November 26

“Get in the holiday spirit by catching a wave with the one and only Santa Claus. This journey to a surfer’s paradise invites audiences to relax and celebrate the festive season from the beach.”

Cozy Holiday Kitchens – Friday, November 26

“Step into the kitchen to prepare holiday meals with four chefs from around the world. This episode takes viewers on a journey to India, Mexico, Ethiopia, and the United States to experience festivity through food.”

Festive Fireplaces of the World – Friday, November 26

“Cozy up next to fireplaces from all over the world. An extraordinary group of over 30 global filmmakers take viewers to the farthest corners of the earth to experience the unique warmth and comfort of sitting by a fire.”

Magnolia Network

From the Source – Friday, November 19

“Award-winning chef and restaurateur Katie Button explores the origins and stories behind different delicious ingredients. She also shares her knowledge of cooking techniques to inspire others to be more curious, creative and joyful cooks.”

Documentaries

Set! – Friday, November 12

“Once a year, a group of feverishly determined table setters vie for the “Best of Show” ribbon at the Orange County Fair table setting competition. Often referred to as “The Olympics of Table Setting,” contestants can spend over 6 months preparing their table to compete and ultimately be judged. A mere misplaced soup spoon can mean the end for an otherwise perfect table. But like any competition, it is not without its dramatics. Old rivalries, controversy, and eccentric personalities come to a head as SET! explores topics far beyond the silverware.”

Keep Sweet – Wednesday, November 24

“Warren Jeffs was the Prophet of the FLDS, an offshoot of Mormonism. Jeffs’ demanded absolute loyalty, and instituted complete adherence to the religion, requiring strict dress codes, banishing community celebrations and casting out followers who didn’t fall in line. His controversial reign ended with a conviction for sexual assault with underage girls, landing him in jail for life. Ten years after his arrest, those left behind attempt to rebuild their community. KEEP SWEET is an allegory for the unsettling reality we are living through in America. Can we learn how to live with one another despite our different ideologies, or are we destined to live apart?”

Paranormal & Unexplained

Shock Docs: Demon in the White House – Friday, November 26

“Demon in the White House reveals the historic origin of paranormal activity at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. This new Shock Doc uncloaks the horror that two grieving First Ladies may have unwittingly invited into their temporary home – spirits that may still torment America’s presidents, their families, and their closest advisors.”

Competition

Good with Wood – Friday, November 19

“Mel Giedroyc rules the workshop as woodworking enthusiasts battle it out to be Britain’s best woodworker. They’ll build wonderful works that combine epic scale with fine craftsmanship in order to impress the judges and stay in the competition.”

Meet Your Makers Showdown – Saturday, November 27

“Meet Your Makers Showdown, hosted by Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominated actress, recording artist and crafting enthusiast Chrissy Metz, is a crafty new competition series that showcases the country’s top artisans as they test their ingenious creativity, unique skills and passion for their craft to win bragging rights and a $10,000 cash prize. Working in a variety of mediums, the competitors’ creations must impress the judging panel, including inspiration judge LeAnn Rimes, a multi-GRAMMY Awards® winning singer, songwriter, actress and author; Mark Montano, craft expert judge Mark Montano, a best-selling author, designer and TV host; as well as a weekly guest judge.”

Animals

Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight – Saturday, November 13

“Carole Baskin was thrust into the spotlight when “Tiger King” transformed the big cat activist and business owner into a pop culture phenomenon. The series fueled rumors about Baskin’s business and personal life, which she dismisses as gossip spread by her foes in an effort to detract from her life’s mission: to finally end the abuse of big cats in the United States. In Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight, audiences will witness a very different side to Carole Baskin. In the two-part doc series, Baskin and her husband Howard, along with their team, get their hands dirty and investigate the treatment of big cats, often coming into direct confrontations with dangerous operators.”

The Mighty Underdogs – Wednesday, November 17

“The absolute pinnacle of the fierce world of dog show competitions are the AKC National Championship and the Westminster Dog Show, but it takes countless hours of practice, grit, and determination to get there. And while the adult competitions are fierce, emotions run higher in the junior division where kids are still learning the ropes of competition on top of figuring out who they are as individuals and where they fit in the world. In this all-new coming-of-age competition series, The Mighty Underdogs, brings a never-before-seen look inside Junior Showmanship where teen handlers compete among thousands for one of the limited, and highly coveted spots at the Westminster Dog Show, while also navigating the everyday journey of being a typical teenager! Get ready to meet this unique group of champions who reveal the heart, spirit, and what it ultimately takes to be “best in show.’”

Adventure

Space Titans: Musk, Bezos, Branson – Thursday, November 4

“A new wave of space exploration has begun. The year 2021 will go down as the year that billionaires went to space – with highly publicized launches around their big budget orbits. NASA has engaged the help of private companies to send astronauts into orbit, and to go even further into space exploration. Space travel isn’t just for NASA astronauts now. But how did we get here and what is next in the incredible race to space?”

Home

Kendra Sells Hollywood – Wednesday, November 17

“Kendra Wilkinson, reality TV star and former resident of the iconic Playboy mansion, will take on a new career as a freshly minted real estate agent in the exclusive discovery+ series, Kendra Sells Hollywood. The six-part docuseries will follow the model and best-selling author as she embarks upon a new career as a real estate agent in Los Angeles. With no prior industry experience, Kendra will rely on her signature humor, resilience and unwavering work ethic to learn the ropes and land her first sale.”

Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop – Sunday, December. 26 at 10 p.m. ET (previously announced as Friday, November 19)

“In Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop, Ben Napier (HGTV’s Home Town) will welcome father-daughter duo Captain Sig and Mandy Hansen from Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch to make special wood creations just in time for Christmas. Ben also will team up with dancer and TV personality Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife, Allison Holker Boss, host of Design Star: Next Gen, to build an interactive wall display for a local children’s center play space.”

Food

Foodgod – Sunday, November 14

“Foodgod is a lifelong foodie who has gained 11 million followers for his unique celebration of all things food on social media and in his self-titled series, executive produced by Kris Jenner, he takes his obsession to the next level in search of the boldest, craziest and most exclusive restaurants and dishes. In Foodgod, he visits hotspots in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas and Miami accompanied by celebrity pals, including Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Fat Joe and Criss Angel. “

Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco – Tuesday, November 16

“Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has two passions, making people laugh and eating. He loves food and the craft behind it, but has questions about where it comes from, how it’s made and why we eat the way we do. He will take a comedic deep dive into the culinary world he loves but sometimes doesn’t understand by talking and cooking with the world’s top chefs, restaurant owners, other comedians and his own family. Go on a journey with this comedian, social observer, and exasperated food lover, as he explores, digests, and answers his own hot button questions in the world of food.”

The Great Soul Food Cook Off – Saturday, November 20

“The Great Soul Food Cook-Off is a first-of-its-kind soul food cooking competition series celebrating Black chefs and the Black culinary traditions that are the cornerstone of American cuisine. Today, we see Black culture recognized like never before in music, film, fashion, TV, sports, and more, but that same cultural recognition remains long overdue in the kitchen. OWN has partnered with discovery+ via the original series, “The Great Soul Food Cook-Off,” in a cooking competition that finally spotlights the culinary contributions of Black chefs with challenges designed to highlight the past and present of soul food. Eight chefs will go head-to-head throughout the show in this high-stakes, spiritual, and emotional competition, but only one competitor can take home the grand prize of $50,000.”

Love & Relationships

90 Day: The Single Life – Friday, November 12

“Moving past their failed romances, some of the biggest names in the 90 Day universe must navigate the modern dating world and overcome cringe-worthy encounters, ghosting and, as is truly fitting for the franchise, traveling to other continents for a first date.”

Candy Coated Christmas – Friday, November 19

“Molly Gallant is a Beverly Hills marketing executive whose carefully planned life takes an unexpected turn when she takes a business trip to the picturesque town of Peppermint Hollow, the “Peppermint Capital of the World.” where it begins to seem as if fate, and the weather, are conspiring to keep her there. Starring Molly McCook (Last Man Standing) as Molly Gallant, Aaron O’Connell (The Haves and The Have Nots) as Noah Winters, John McCook (The Bold and the Beautiful, and real-life father of Molly McCook) as Fred Gallant, Lee Garlington (Broken) as Kim Winters, Jae Suh Park (The Big Short) as Gracie, newcomer Landry Townsend as Dakota Winters, Lonzo Liggins as Patrick, Dia Frampton as Chloe, and Food Network’s own Ree Drummond as bakery owner Bee.”

Wife Swap Australia – Monday, November 22

“Two wives from completely different backgrounds with opposing morals, social behaviours and parenting styles, swap lives for one week.”

True Crime

Undercover Underage – Tuesday, November 2

“Every day, countless adults utilize the internet with insidious intentions to groom, sexually exploit, and abuse children online. Committed to stopping these perpetrators, child advocate Roo Powell and the team at her nonprofit organization SOSA (Safe from Online Sex Abuse) work in collaboration with law enforcement to detect and identify the menacing adults who use the internet to harm children. Undercover Underage follows Roo as the 38-year-old mother of three transforms her appearance into a teen online. Once adults engage with Roo’s underage decoys, it’s a race against the clock to gather enough information to positively identify the offenders and get them on law enforcement’s radar.”

Unraveled: Experts on Trial – Monday, November 8

“Following the success of The Long Island Serial Killer and Stalker’s Web, the third installment of the Unraveled anthology podcast and series exposes an alarming problem with the American criminal justice process: the business of forensic experts. Citing several cases as examples, co-hosts Alexis Linkletter and Billy Jensen expose serious flaws with forensic expert testimony that routinely leads to tragedy and injustice within the U.S. court system. It is a crisis in the courts that is decades in the making. The companion podcast is out now.”

Anni: The Honeymoon Murder – Saturday, November 13

“Also known as ‘the honeymoon murder’ this is one of the most compelling and dramatic cases of the 21st century, and yet it is still shrouded in mystery. In November 2010, a millionaire couple from London were on honeymoon in Cape Town, South Africa when they were kidnapped and 28 year old new bride Anni Dewani was later found dead having been shot through the neck. The case became infamous worldwide when after initally suspecting her death resulted from a violent robbery, teh police became convinced that the murder was orhestrated by her new husband Shrien Dewani.”

The World’s Biggest Druglord – Sunday, November 14

“The World’s Biggest Druglord takes an inside look at Tse Chi Lop, a mysterious criminal mastermind behind the largest drug trafficking operation in history. Yet unlike Escobar or El Chapo, he was a virtual unknown. Investigators from the FBI, DEA and Australian Federal Police reveal how Tse stayed below the radar for more than a decade, quietly ending rivalries between the world’s top crime syndicates, from the triads, to motorcycle gangs, to Sicilian mobsters, for one aim… to make tons of money from drugs. Harvard professor, Laura Huang, reveals business insights, charting Tse’s rise, from committing petty crimes on the streets of Guangzhou, China, to deploying the latest entrepreneurial strategies, to ultimately capturing the global drug trade. More CEO than druglord, Huang examines how Tse capitalized on the shift in consumer taste from heroin to meth, to the tune of billions of dollars. That is… until he was caught.”

Chasing Ghislaine – Monday, November 22

“From executive producer and international best-selling author James Patterson and New York Times best-selling author and journalist Vicky Ward comes an explosive investigative documentary series, Chasing Ghislaine. Ghislaine Maxwell is many things: a fallen socialite, an alleged sexual abuser and an accused sex trafficker of minors. But with the spotlight often focused on her employer, one-time lover and accused accomplice Jeffrey Epstein, the full breadth of Maxwell’s alleged crimes and the many vital secrets she still keeps have remained closely guarded – until now. Chasing Ghislaine will change everything we think we know about the Epstein saga and the woman at the center of it all.”

The Baby Killer Conspiracy – Saturday, November 20

“In 1998 solicitor Sally Clark was jailed for murdering her 3 children who had died of cot death. The key evidence came from Professor Sir Roy Meadows and his ‘Meadows Law’ “one cot death is a tragedy, two is suspicious and three is murder”. The killer stat that jailed her was 1 in 73 million. That stat was eventually discredited, and Sally freed, but her life was ruined beyond repair. In this series, speaking to relatives and the victims of those wrongly accused, we uncover the stories of the women still fighting from behind bars – and follow the last and final appeal of Kathleen Folbigg, who has spent the last 18 years in prison, currently dubbed ‘Australia’s deadliest female serial-killer’ for allegedly killing her four children.”