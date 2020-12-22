'Home Town': Erin and Ben Napier's Daughter Shows off Adorable Painting for Her Aunt and Uncle

✖

Home Town stars Erin Napier and her husband, Ben Napier, have a budding artist on their hands. Their 3-year-old daughter Helen recently painted a pretty impressive picture commissioned by her aunt and uncle, Jesse and Lauren. Napier shared her daughter's creation on Instagram over the weekend.

Sharing a photo of her daughter holding up the prized painting, which boasts shades of red and black artistically smudged across a canvas, Napier said Helen's "latest work" was "commissioned by uncle Jesse and aunt Lauren." The painting certainly seemed to impress Home Town fans, who went as far as dubbing Helen a little "Picasso”"who is just as "talented as" her mother. Fans said the painting is "a masterpiece," some even hoping to hang one of Helen's creations on the walls in their own homes, asking, "is she accepting commissions?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier)

This is far from the first time the Napiers have showed off their daughter’s interest in art. Back in October, Napier shared a photo of the toddler sitting on the floor occupied with a palette of paint and some paper. With fans dubbing her a "future artist," Helen colored the paper with streaks of blue, black, red, and purple, impressing fans by not getting any of the paint on herself or the floor. Over on his own account, Ben in mid-November shared a photo of Helen coloring a drawing of a house. He quipped that "mommy isn't the only one who likes coloring houses."

Napier and her husband welcomed Helen in January of 2018. Ben revealed over the summer that around the same time their family of two expanded to a family of three, he built a coffee table for his wife built from "some heart pine out of our house and some white oak left over from our firstborn's crib." He said that his wife had "asked for a big pretty coffee table, and it turned into a lot more than that," as now it has become a central part of their daily life, with Ben using it to set his coffee table on every morning and their daughter using it "as a snack/craft table."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Napier | Scotsman Co. (@scotsman.co)

In all of the photos the couple have shared of their daughter, many fans have noticed little Helen's face is hidden from view, the toddler oftentimes turned away from the camera. The couple have attempted to shield their daughter from the spotlight, which they recently experienced the adverse effects of when Napier was forced to delete of photo of Helen after receiving negative and "cruel" comments about her. Napier said she removed the photo "to be a good steward of my baby’s image and protector of my heart."

Fans can catch up with Napier and her husband on the next season of Home Town, the HGTV series they host. Season 5 is set to premiere on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET. A new spinoff, Home Town: Ben's Workshop, will also debut on the discovery+ streaming service on Jan. 4.