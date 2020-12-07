'Home Town': Season 5 Premiere Date and Spinoff Revealed

✖

HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier will be back with a new season of Home Town next month. The network scheduled the Home Town Season 5 premiere for Sunday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The next day, the spinoff Home Town: Ben's Workshop will be available on discovery+, the new Discovery Channel streaming platform that will feature HGTV and other Discovery channels.

The new season of Home Town will continue showcasing the renovations designed by Erin and featuring Ben's handmade woodworking. In the season premiere, the couple will work together to help just-married friends find their first home in Laurel, Mississippi. The young couple recently suffered a tragic loss, and are looking to start a new journey with the bride's young son. Erin and Ben plan to work the couple's story into every part of the house.

This season, the Napiers will also help build a cabin for a Grammy-nominated producer and guitarist in Nashville, and complete an outdoor kitchen for a Louisiana family looking to buy in Laurel. In another episode, they will renovate the first home of Ben's brother Jesse. “Every house in Laurel has a unique history,” Erin said in a statement. “We love to take those homes, learn their story, and bring them back to life.”

In Ben's Workshop, fans will learn all about Ben's woodworker skills through his conversations with celebrity guests. Astronaut Scott Kelly, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, comedian Loni Love, and country singer Chris Lane will visit his shop during the four-episode series. "I grew up watching master woodworker Norm Abram on TV and it's been a dream of mine to make a show like that, focusing on woodworking and craftsmanship," Ben said of the new series. "Social media followers told me they wanted this show, too, so it's been a lot of fun bringing guests into my shop to swap stories and share the trade with them, all for Home Town fans to hopefully enjoy."

Ben's Workshop will be available to stream exclusively on discovery+ on Jan. 4, the same day the platform launches. Discovery+ will also include new episodes of Home Town after they air. The beloved series averaged over 30 million viewers during its fourth season.

Erin shared the premiere date news with fans on Instagram Monday, as well as a special message about her husband. "16 years ago today, I got to spend the day with my biggest secret crush of all time. One week later, we knew we would get married and said it out loud," she wrote. Erin later noted she feels "lucky to work alongside him every day, even during a pandemic and the weirdest season in the history of [Home Town], though we’ve done our best to make it feel seamlessly normal for you at home. So happy to finally tell you... Season 5 premieres Sunday, JANUARY 3!"