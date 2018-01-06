HGTV’s ‘Home Town’ Couple Welcomes Baby Girl

Ben and Erin Napier, the stars of HGTV‘s Home Town, are now the happy parents of their first child together!

Helen ❤️ @scotsman.co A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier) on Jan 4, 2018 at 4:56pm PST

Erin took to Instagram on Thursday to post a slideshow, which she only captioned “Helen” with a heart emoji. She also tagged her husband, Ben.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photos show the couple with Helen at the hospital. One photo shows Ben playing with Helen, while another shows mother and baby sleeping.

Ben also posted an adorable slideshow of photos with Helen.

“It’s amazing the energy you get with 20 minutes of sleep and a strong cup of coffee,” Ben wrote. “Of course, falling in love helps with that also. I never thought i could love [Erin Napier] more than I already did, but I’ve been proven wrong. I [love] Helen and her mama.”

Ben also posted a photo of Erin eating at the hospital, with Helen on a couch. “Best [date night] ever,” he wrote.

Ben and Erin told Entertainment Tonight that they discovered Helen was on the way when they were supposed to film season two of Home Town.

“We found out Helen was coming right when we were supposed to start filming [season two], so the whole schedule just got crushed into four and half months, when we normally would have had a lot more time,” Erin told ET. “So I think we’ll probably seem super comfortable on camera, because we’re just getting it done!”

The couple was also putting together a nursery at the time. Ben said he built a crib for Helen.

“There is a total vibe. I just want the nursery to feel like the rest of our house,” Erin said of the nursery. “It won’t feel like a baby’s room at all, because she’ll only be a baby for a little while.”

The new season of Home Town starts on HGTV at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Erin Napier