‘Home Town’ Airing Very Special Episode Tonight

A special episode of Home Town airs on HGTV Sunday night. The episode will show Erin Napier and Ben Napier welcoming their second daughter, Mae Napier. Mae was born in May 2021 and has one older sister, 4-year-old Helen. Home Town airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Discovery+.

“Tonight at 8/7 ct there’s another new episode of [Home Town], and this is the one where Mae was finally born! You’ll get to see a single mama’s dream home come to life, and my circle of friends’ tradition when one of us is expecting. See y’all tonight,” Erin, 36, wrote on Instagram Sunday. She included a photo with her friends.

Erin and Ben, 38, welcomed Mae on May 28, 2021. She is named after Erin’s Aunt Mae and was born weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz. and measured 19.5 inches. “While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have,” the couple told PEOPLE when sharing the news. “They’re already so in love with each other.”

The couple kept the pregnancy a secret for as long as they could, waiting until just a month before Mae was born to share the news. The two said they found out in September 2020, when they were filming Home Town in Laurel, Mississippi, and their first spinoff, Home Town Takeover, in Wetumpka, Alabama. “The last six months of 2020 really, you know, it was rough. It’s all a blur,” Ben told PEOPLE.

The latest season of Home Town debuted on Dec. 26. The Napiers also have two spin-offs. Home Town: Ben’s Workshop Season 2 also debuted on Discovery+ on Dec. 26. Home Town Kickstart, a follow-up to Home Town Takeover, will air later this year. Kickstart will feature the family bringing their renovation skills to more small towns to make lasting changes.

“Erin and I have renovated more than 80 homes in Laurel for Home Town and we’ve seen how these improvements change a community for the better,” Ben said in a statement when the new show was announced. “Now, with help from HGTV, we’re going to continue what we started and help more small towns across the country.”

Fans have fallen in love with Home Town in part because the show also follows the Napiers’ life outside their renovation projects. Fans also saw the couple welcome their first daughter, Helen, who just celebrated her fourth birthday earlier this month. “The day she was born there was a flu epidemic that was so serious we couldn’t leave the house or have company for many weeks,” Erin wrote on Jan. 3. “Now she’s growing up in the COVID world and it is very small. She has her family and a handful of friends and cousins, always in careful interactions, and I wish the world was different for them. Praying for normalcy to come sooner than later for all the little ones in the world tonight.”