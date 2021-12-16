‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Posts Rare Christmas Photo of Her Daughters

Home Town star Erin Napier recently posted a rare Christmas photo of her two daughters, and fans are loving the adorable picture. Napier shared the image on Nov. 27, revealing her young kids cuddling with her on the couch, by their Christmas tree. “Heaven is 2 baby girls snuggled up on you and a fire going at Christmas time,” Napier wrote in the post’s caption.

Many of her fans and followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, “Make sure you kiss that baby head before she gets too much hair. I would sit like that with my two girls (still do) but I miss the bald heads.” Someone else added, “I would give anything to have those days back!! My babies are 22,20,18 now, so they all three don’t fit too well snuggling on mom’s lap anymore, especially at the same time! Cherish, cherish, cherish these days!!” Finally, one last follower commented, “Sisters….it’s special. It might now always be this way, but over time it endures. Take it from the oldest of five sisters.”

Napier shares 3-year-old Helen and new baby Mae with her husband and Home Town co-star Ben. The Napiers first announced their pregnancy news in April. At the time, they spoke with People and revealed that they had known Erin was pregnant since September. On Sunday, the outlet reported that the couple had confirmed that their new baby, Mae, had been born. “While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have,” they said in a statement. “They’re already so in love with each other!”

In a previous interview with PopCulture, the Napiers shared that they felt a “little bit more prepared” for their new baby than their first, and also revealed how Helen reacted to the news that she would be a big sister. “Helen just asks every day, ‘Is baby coming home today?’ and we have to keep saying not today,” Erin shared back in May, with Ben adding that Helen had been “really excited.”

Ben then shared a sweet story from an interaction he and Helen had, wherein she was asking about her new baby sister. “The other night at bedtime, she was talking to me and said, ‘Is my sister coming home tomorrow?’ and I said, ‘No, it’s not tomorrow, it’ll be a few weeks,’ and she said, ‘Okay, I’m so sad to her coming home,’” he said. “I thought it was like this, ‘Oh shoot, this is the first sign of jealousy and sadness’ and it was that she was sad that she wasn’t coming home yet.”