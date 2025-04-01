‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Jax Taylor Opens up About Hitting Rock Bottom With Cocaine Addiction

Jax Taylor is opening up about hitting rock bottom before getting serious about seeking help for his cocaine addiction.



The Valley star, 45, told Us Weekly in an interview published March 26 that his “rock bottom” came after estranged wife Brittany Cartwright announced their separation in February 2024.

“I was in my house by myself for months. I wasn’t eating. I was drinking and doing enough cocaine to kill a small horse,” he shared. “I went on a full-on tear. I was so depressed. I felt like I lost everything. The devil on my shoulder was louder than that angel on my shoulder.”

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Cruz Cauchi attend Press Event For NBC’s “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge at The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum on May 20, 2023 in El Segundo, California. (photo Credit: Andrew J Cunningham / Getty Images)

Taylor would go on to check into a rehab center in July 2024, but confessed he didn’t give the program “a chance” due to his “ego” and relapsed about a month later. Then in November, Taylor sought help again after he and Cartwright got into an explosive argument in front of their 3-year-old son Cruz. “She was like, he needs to go back,” he recalled. “I didn’t put up a fight.”

The Vanderpump Rules alum would go on to seek treatment for his substance abuse issues in another rehab facility and has now been sober from cocaine and alcohol for more than 100 days.



“I may kick myself for saying this, but I really have to thank Brittany, who [took] action and [said], ‘You need to go to rehab,’” he confessed. “Putting me in there was probably the best thing that’s happened.”

Now, Taylor said he felt compelled to speak about his addiction journey publicly. “If you’ve watched me on the show, you could tell there was something going on. I didn’t hide it that well,” he said. “I don’t really care what people think — this is more for me and for my son. Seeing that I’m doing this, hopefully other people can come out and say they’re struggling with issues too.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.