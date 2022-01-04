‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Shares Sweet Tribute to Daughter Helen on Her 4th Birthday

Erin Napier is reflecting on the state of the world as she celebrates daughter Helen’s fourth birthday and hopes for “normalcy” in the days ahead. The Home Town star, who also shares 7-month-old daughter Mae with husband Ben, shared a photo to Instagram Monday of the Frozen-inspired birthday cake she and Helen made together as part of her special day.

“Today, my first baby turned 4. We made a blue Elsa cake together, and bought a balloon that looked like a llama, and had a tiny party with her favorite foods (lo mein & sesame street chicken) and her framily [sic],” Erin wrote in the caption. Looking at the pandemic world her daughters are growing up in, Erin admitted she wished the world could be “different for them.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The day she was born there was a flu epidemic that was so serious we couldn’t leave the house or have company for many weeks. Now she’s growing up in the COVID world and it is very small,” she explained. “She has her family and a handful of friends and cousins, always in careful interactions, and I wish the world was different for them.”

The HGTV star ended her post with a prayer for “normalcy to come sooner than later for all the little ones in the world tonight.” That prayer resonated with many of the Home Town personality’s followers, including Fixer to Fabulous‘ Jenny Marrs. “Happy happy birthday, sweet Helen! Four is a year for wonder and joy and all good things,” she commented. “And, I join your momma in praying for normalcy for you and all our babies.”

Ben also shared a message to his daughter on Instagram, posting a collage of Helen photos from over the past year. “Last night, we put our 3 year old to bed for the last time. Today, she is 4,” he wrote in the caption. “We talked about everything she did in this year of her life. She did things that I have never done, things that I’ll never do, and things that I wish I could’ve done for her.”

“I’m so proud of my tiny dancer. Happy birthday, big sister,” Ben continued. Erin added in the comments, “4 years watching her grow into this little woman who already speaks like she’s 14. thank you for being her daddy!”