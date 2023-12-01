Hilary Farr Leaving 'Love It or List It' After 19 Seasons

Hilary Farr is leaving Love It or List It after 19 seasons of the HGTV show. The home design expert, who has co-hosted the series with David Visentin since 2008, broke the news to PEOPLE Friday, saying that she had given "so many years of [her] life" to the show and that it was time to move on to "new challenges."

"I've given it so many years of my life," Farr told the outlet. "It's got me through hard times. It's got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people's lives and it's been incredibly gratifying. But now it's time for me to move on and meet new challenges."

The HGTV star revealed she actually had decided to make her exit almost a year ago after filming the most recent season, realizing that her need to look for "inspiration" and "new ideas" had "really needed to bloom." Farr revealed that while she had told the Love It or List It family she was done at that time, when the time came to film what would be the show's 20th season, "Everyone came back and said, 'So, Love It or List It?'" Farr admitted she had to "rethink it again and really examine it, did I want to go back to or not? With all the love in the world, the answer was no. It's just time."

Visentin's reaction to Farr's exit was just what fans would expect from the duo. "He didn't believe me. He said, 'Oh, you say that,'" Farr recalled. "We are who we are [in real life] on that show. Think of your brother as his most obnoxious and annoying, that's David." After working together for so long, Farr said she'll miss "everything" about filming with Visentin, recalling how he supported her through her breast cancer journey back in 2014.

Just because they won't be working together anymore, Farr assured their deep friendship "is not going to just disappear." As for Love It or List It, she's not sure if the show goes on without her, but Farr "wouldn't be surprised" if it is looking for a new co-host."I wish them all the luck in the world," she added. "And I would probably tune in and watch it."

Farr also made her debut on HGTV's Tough Love with Hilary Farr in 2021, and the show aired its second season this fall. As for a third season of her spinoff, Farr told the magazine, "We'll see what happens there. I'm not at all stepping away."