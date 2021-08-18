HGTV and Discovery+ Adding 20 New Shows Before End of the Year

HGTV and discovery+ are poised to close out 2021 in a big way. With the year now more than halfway over, the home renovation and design network and the young streaming service are gearing up to premiere 20 new series on their platforms by the end of the year, including a few celebrity-led shows that focus on everything from blowing out walls for major renos to room designs for Gen Z'ers. "Just when fans think they’ve seen it all, we’re here to surprise them," Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. said of the exciting new additions, which will begin rolling out as early as this month and continue through the remainder of the year. The new additions including entertaining renovation and real estate series like The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project, starring Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, as well as the new competition series Flipping Showdown. The lineup also includes new reboots and spin-offs, like the epic makeover of fan favorite series Curb Appeal. HGTV will also premiere more than 100 fresh episodes of fan-favorite series before Jan. 3. Latman said, "we've always known that there are infinite ways to tell the story of home and in the next few months we will premiere more than a dozen new shows that push the boundaries of the home genre, while delivering on heart, humor and inspiration." To watch all of the upcoming titles as well as the titles already available for streaming, you will need to sign up for a subscription. The streaming service is available at $4.99 per month with commercials and $6.99 per month for an ad-free plan. However, discovery+ does offer a free seven-day trial at sign-up, meaning that you can give the streaming service a test run before committing. The platform is available to watch on Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Roku, and Samsung devices.

Captivating Competitions Meet Your Makers Showdown – Saturday, November 27 on discovery+

"Meet Your Makers Showdown, a crafty new competition series slated for discovery+, stars Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominated actress, recording artist and crafting enthusiast Chrissy Metz. Best known from NBC’s This Is Us, Chrissy will helm the action as the country's top artisans test their ingenious creativity, unique skills and passion for their craft in a variety of mediums, including paper art, fluid painting, stained glass and more. To win bragging rights and a $10,000 cash prize, the competitors’ creations must impress the judging panel, including inspiration judge LeAnn Rimes, a multi-GRAMMY Awards® winning singer, songwriter, actress and author; Mark Montano, a craft expert, best-selling author, designer and TV host; as well as a weekly guest judge." Table Wars – Friday, November 12 at 10 p.m. ET on HGTV

"Martha Stewart returns to raise the stakes in Table Wars, a new extreme tabletop and special theme event competition on discovery+. During the series, lead judge Stewart, an Emmy® Award-winning television personality and The New York Times bestselling author, will be joined by actress, design enthusiast and Emmy® Award winner Tamera Mowry-Housley and luxury event planner and designer Chris Hessney to review the show-stopping, large-scale party environments created by the country’s best event designers. The finalist whose breathtaking work wins over the judges will win the Table Wars title and a $50,000 cash prize." Flipping Showdown – Monday, November 15 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV

"Rounding out the competition offerings is Flipping Showdown, starring fan favorite real estate experts Ken and Anita Corsini who first attracted the attention of renovation fans in their series Flip or Flop Atlanta. During the series, the Corsinis will put their own money on the line to purchase three investment properties for each of the three competing duos. They also will provide the funding for each team to design and renovate the homes in only six months. Ken and Anita will judge each team on three criteria: budget management, design talent and ability to successfully oversee the renovations. When the time is up, the flipping team that gets the highest score will win $100,000 and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the Corsinis in their real estate firm."

Home Renovation and Real Estate Cheap Old Houses – Mondays at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET on HGTV

"In Cheap Old Houses, social media stars Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein bring their Instagram sensation to life on HGTV and discovery+. Inspired by the couple's uber-popular Instagram feed, which racks up millions of views with images of surprising property bargains, the series will follow the Finkelsteins tours of low-priced older houses across America and which properties they choose to feature on their famous site." Reno My Rental – Saturday, September 18 on discovery+

"HGTV's reigning Design Star: Next Gen champion, interior designer and social media influencer Carmeon Hamilton, will make her discovery+ debut in her highly anticipated series, Reno My Rental. In each episode, Carmeon will help renters make their place feel like home by transforming the spaces with personalized improvements on a realistic budget that don’t compromise the structure of the property. In addition, Carmeon will access the products and services of local design vendors and artisans to create the breathtaking, unique designs." Outgrown (working title) – Saturday, September 18 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV

"Business partners Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson know a thing or two about family—they have ten kids between the two of them. In Outgrown (wt), they will put that knowledge to good use by renovating homes for growing families in Boise, Idaho, who need more space. In each episode, the duo will seek to understand each family member as they customize their home to be a perfect fit."

Houses with History (working title) – Wednesday, September 29 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV

"HGTV also will take a fresh look at the fascinating backstories of America's oldest homes. In Houses with History (wt), history buff Mike Lemieux, carpenter Rich Soares and designer Jen Macdonald will team up to save centuries-old properties in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Along the way, they will share the homes’ origin and renovation stories." The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project – Monday, October 18 on discovery+

"The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project stars married designers and dads of two, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, who will help families moving into a new place let go of the things they no longer need to get a fresh start." Tough Love with Hilary Farr – Monday, October 18 on discovery+

"Tough Love with Hilary Farr will showcase the home renovation savvy of popular HGTV interior designer Hilary Farr. Best known for her inspirational design work in the network’s mega-hit series Love It or List It, Hilary will use her invaluable design expertise and life experience to help families with unique challenges renovate their homes to better suit their needs." Unfinished Business – Saturday, October 23 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV

"Families who have languishing home improvement projects will get needed renovations in Unfinished Business. In each episode, a member of a deserving family will reach out to builder Tom Reber with a cry for help—and he will swoop in to guide them through the completion of their long abandoned spaces and get to the root of why the projects were left unfinished in the first place."

Holmes Family Rescue – Premieres on HGTV in December

"For years, contractor Mike Holmes has been living out his personal mission to 'make it right' for hundreds of homeowners who have fallen victim to careless and dishonest contractors. In Holmes Family Rescue, Mike will team up with his kids, Michael Holmes, Jr. and Sherry Holmes, to rescue clients who have nowhere else to turn after living through botched construction jobs. During the series, Mike, Michael and Sherry will expose shoddy renovation work and then help their clients fix the problem." I Bought A Dump...Now What? – Premieres on HGTV in December

"I Bought A Dump...Now What? will follow homeowners who purchased dilapidated properties in hopes of renovating them into their forever home. By trying to tackle the overhauls themselves to save money, they end up behind schedule, over budget and exhausted. During the series, cameras will track the progress of each renovation and, in the end, reveal whether the owners can complete the work or are left out in the cold." Fix My Flip – Premieres on HGTV in January 2022

"Powerhouse real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod and her husband, builder Mike Jackson, will star in Married to Real Estate (wt). The series spotlights Egypt and Mike as they juggle their busy professional and personal lives while helping clients land their perfect home in a dream neighborhood. With a keen eye for design and ensuring future profit, Egypt leverages her knowledge of the market to find affordable properties in desirable locations for her clients, while Mike and his team then create a gorgeous home with smart renovations that increase its worth and return on investment." Call the Closer – Wednesday, November 10 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV

"Real estate phenom Lauren Risley knows how to get results from the toughest and pickiest buyers. In Call the Closer, Lauren will help clients break through the barriers that are standing in their way of finding the right house. Then, alongside her talented team, she will guide them through a renovation that will give them the home of their dreams."

Reboots, Spin-Offs, and Prequels Curb Appeal Xtreme – Wednesday, September 8 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV

"Curb Appeal Xtreme, the spin-off series, will combine the architectural and design savvy of John Gidding, the horticulture and landscape design genius of Jamie Durie, and the custom carpentry and furniture wizardry of newcomer Rachel Taylor. During the series, the talented trio will dramatically overhaul home exteriors, front lawns and backyards, tackling the most challenging--and extreme--outdoor projects." Renovation, Inc: The Lake House – Sunday, August 29, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV

"Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, whose epic journey of buying and renovating a beachfront resort in The Bahamas was documented in the popular HGTV series Renovation Island, are back in three new series this fall. Renovation, Inc: The Lake House will follow the couple as they design and build their dream lakefront property despite extreme weather and supply challenges." Cash in the Attic – Friday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV

"Cash in the Attic will make a comeback to highlight collectible items relevant to today's audiences. Courtney Tezeno, a passionate collector, and her team of expert appraisers will sort through homes looking for classic toys, vintage comics, original video games and other valuable pop culture treasures to sell at auction. Homeowners will use the money to fund life-changing dreams, such as a down payment on a new house or a once-in-a-lifetime vacation." Renovation, Inc: The Beginning – Sunday, October 10 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV

"Renovation, Inc: Home Sweet Home will showcase the Baeumlers' humorous look back on this chapter in their life as Bryan spearheaded construction efforts on the family home and Sarah juggled her roles as wife, mother and chief designer who transformed their new house into a home."