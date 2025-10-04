HGTV Star Says She Hasn’t Been Sleeping Amid ‘Deep Heartache’ and Grief

An HGTV star is struggling after a heartbreaking loss.

Fixer to Fabulous’ Jenny Marrs opened up about dealing with grief after losing her mother-in-law, Donna, the mother of her husband and co-star, Dave Marrs.

Marrs revealed on Instagram on Sept. 20 that she lost her “beloved Mother-in-law,” paying tribute to her in a lengthy post. Since then, she’s marked the funeral and one-week anniversary, and earlier this week, Marrs admitted she hasn’t “slept well the last two weeks.”

Grief seeps in at night most acutely, once I slow down from the day’s activity,” she wrote. “Each day is a disorienting experience- life continues to move forward as I am simply trying to reconcile my deep heartache with the sunshine out the window and the pressing demands on my time.”

Luckily, she’s been able to at least find some peace. Marrs revealed that while she was sorting through emails for the launch of her new book, Trust God, Not People, next week, she came across a handful of audio files from an audiobook she recorded. In the chapter, “Lessons from the Farm chapter, in which she says in the accompanying audio file, “Farm life can be both beautiful and brutal. That day was certainly one of the hardest days. While we’ve witnessed hundreds of joy-filled miracles here on this little patch of land, we’ve also experienced deep grief.”

According to TV Insider, the Marrs’ have gone through a lot of grief this year. On top of losing Dave’s mother, their neighbor Bob passed away earlier this year, and four months later, his wife, Jill, died. In July, both Jenny and Dave posted about losing their dog, Dolly, whom they had for over a decade.

Meanwhile, Jenny and Dave Marrs have been keeping busy. Since earlier this year, they’ve been hard at work on the seventh season of Fixer to Fabulous, although the series has yet to be officially renewed by HGTV. The network has handed out several cancellations and also several renewals.

It’s unknown when HGTV will eventually make the announcement about Fixer to Fabulous, but it’s likely to be any day now. The network is still making decisions on shows, and recently renewed Rock the Block for Season 7. It’s only just a matter of time before Fixer to Fabulous’ fate is announced, and one can only hope that it’s good news because the Marrs’ have certainly been dealt enough bad news.