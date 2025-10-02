HGTV Series Officially Renewed Amid Cancellations

Following HGTV’s wave of cancellations, another show has been deemed safe.

Deadline reports that home renovation reality competition series Rock the Block has been renewed for Season 7.

Even amid the cancellations, the news is not so surprising, as Rock the Block is HGTV’s highest-rated series. The seven-episode season is set to premiere in early 2026 and will be set in Las Vegas. Additionally, the network will pair its top design stars with celebrities who share a passion for design. Ty Pennington of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and Battle on the Beach will return to host.

Exterior group shot, as seen on Rock the Block, Season 6.

Duking it out will be real estate expert and contractor Scott McGillivray of Renovation Resort Showdown with singer, television personality, and design firm owner Brooke Hogan; Taniya Nayak from Battle on the Beach with 98 degrees member Drew Lachey; Good Bones’ Mina Starsiak Hawk with former NFL star, Super Bowl champion, and actor Vernon Davis; and Survivor winner, designer, and home renovator Kim Wolfe from Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? With reality TV star and Survivor alum Chelsea Meissner.

Each team will have six weeks and a $750,000 budget to transform identical one-level houses with private courtyards, multi-generational suites, and RV garages into luxurious homes fit for Sin City that “reflect their signature vision and stunning design style,” per HGTV. One team will come out on top and have a street named in their honor.

“Rock the Block is a standout performer on HGTV’s slate, attracting millions in our key demos and holding the #1 spot on the network for four years straight,” said Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer, US Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery. “And we find new ways to amp up the competition, the drama, and the fun every season, so we know our fans will keep coming back.”

Meanwhile, Rock the Block’s renewal comes after HGTV handed out cancellations to several series, including Christina on the Coast, The Flipping El Moussas, Farmhouse Fixer, Married to Real Estate, Bargain Block, and Izzy Does It. Home renovation series Fixer to Fabulous has not officially been renewed for Season 7, but hosts Jenny and Dave Marrs have been “hard at work” on a potential new season since earlier this year.

A premiere date for Rock the Block Season 7 has not been announced, but with it coming early next year, it shouldn’t be long until HGTV shares the release date.