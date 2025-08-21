HGTV Renews 4 Shows for New Seasons, Including a Fan Favorite

HGTV has renewed four of its most popular shows as the network unveiled its programming slate for the 2025-26 season on Thursday.

Returning in 2026 are new seasons of Love It or List It, Renovation Aloha, Home Town, and The Flip Off, which became the network’s highest-rated freshman series since 2022 when it premiered in January.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack’s flipping competition series pitted the famous exes against one another in Season 1, with Tarek and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, taking home the victory by buying, renovating and flipping a house for a bigger financial gain than Haack.

“Having learned her lessons from last season, Christina will throw out the rule book and do everything she can to beat Tarek and Heather Rae at the flipping game,” the network teased of the upcoming second season. “But they won’t give up their crown easily in an all-out battle to see who can win round two of The Flip Off.”

Love It Or List It is also coming back for more, as real estate agent David Visentin and his designer opponent Page Turner return next year to “help fed up families with lackluster houses check off all the boxes on their dream home wish list,” either through Turner’s full-scale renovation of their current house or Vinsentin finding them a new property on the market.

Renovation Aloha will also return in 2026 with another season featuring husband-and-wife renovation duo Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama as they continue to take their Hawaiian house flipping business to the next level.

Home Town with Ben and Erin Napier will also be returning for a new season in “early 2026” as the married duo continue to breathe new life into their small town of Laurel, Mississippi.

The Napiers are also set to star in a brand new spinoff, Home Town: Inn This Together, at some point next year, as they take on the restoration of the dilapidated 1930 Kress building in downtown Laurel and attempt to turn it into a hotel, food venue and storefront.

Other HGTV shows previously announced to be returning for additional seasons this fall include Scariest House in America (Sept. 19), 100 Day Dream Home (Sept. 16), and Help I Wrecked My House (Sept. 24).