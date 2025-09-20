Fan-Favorite HGTV Couple Has Good News Amid Recent HGTV Cancellations

HGTV has canceled a handful of shows, but one fan-favorite couple has some good news.

Jenny and Dave Marrs of Fixer to Fabulous have officially confirmed that the upcoming season is still coming.

“We are still hard at work on season 7!” the couple shared on their joint Instagram page. “Another reveal in the books…” Alongside the caption was a BTS video from a reveal day, proving that they are hard at work on it. Filming seemingly kicked off on Season 7 in March, but when asked about confirmation on a new season from a fan, Jenny merely replied, “shhhh” with a winking emoji.

Premiering in 2019, Fixer to Fabulous follows the husband-wife team as they preserve and renovate historic homes in Bentonville, AR. Using their resources, they transform houses into masterpieces for buyers that want a slower-paced lifestyle in a small town. Season 6 of the series premiered in January and ended in April.

News of Fixer to Fabulous’ new season is certainly welcome following HGTV’s string of cancellations. The network canceled a whopping seven shows over the summer, including Married to Real Estate, Farmhouse Fixer, Bargain Block, Izzy Does It, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas. The summer didn’t come with all bad news, as HGTV did renew four shows and order a new one. So there is still a lot to look forward to, including the new season of Fixer to Fabulous.

(Photo by Stewart Cook/Getty Images for NATAS)

Even though a new season of Fixer to Fabulous is being filmed, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s happening. Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas began production of Season 5 of Bargain Block earlier this year, but HGTV wound up cancelling it. But like they say, no news is good news, and Fixer to Fabulous managed to survive the cancellation bloodbath and has been filming for six months, so the show seems to be heading in the right direction.

As of now, news on Fixer to Fabulous’ future has not been shared, but it’s only just a matter of time before HGTV drops the formal announcement. Whether that will be good news or bad remains to be seen, so fans will just have to keep holding out for any details. In the meantime, Jenny Marrs has been keeping followers updated on these new projects she and her husband have been doing.