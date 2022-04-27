HGTV Star Christina Hall Sells Orange County Home for $11.5 Million

✖

Christina Hall is ready to build a life with her family in her "long term family home" after selling her Dana Point, Calif. home for $11.5 million. The HGTV star (previously Christina Haack), sold her 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom Orange County property, PEOPLE reports, and is moving back to Newport Beach after tying the knot with new husband Josh Hall.

The Flip or Flop alum explained on Instagram of the move, "We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view. We still LOVE the view but among other things we don't love the 90 minute round trip drive to and from the kids school. Back to Newport we go. Near school and friends and work." Accompanying Christina's announcement was a sweet family photo featuring her 2-year-old son Hudson, whom she shares with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, as well as her older children – Brayden, 6, and daughter Taylor, 11 – whom she shares with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

Christina continued of the family's new home, "Our new home is our long term family home. Coming from a restless soul my soul is ready to rest. At 38 I'm exactly where I want to be and can't wait to make the next house our home." Friday, Christina gave fans a tour of the gorgeous home she had just sold, writing on Instagram at the time, "Loved redesigning our Dana Point pad and all the memories we made in this home. It's bittersweet we're moving soon, but I can't wait to make our next home our own."

While Christina settles into her new family home, the Christina on the Coast star is also preparing to expand her business in Tennessee, where she owns a vacation home. The adventure is being chronicled on her new series, Christina in the Country, a six-episode docuseries scheduled to premiere on HGTV in late 2022, the network confirmed last month.

"I am so excited and grateful Christina in the Country has officially been picked up," Christina said in a statement at the time. "I love that I get the best of both worlds-the coast and the country. It's an incredible opportunity to get to work in Tennessee, our home away from home."