HGTV's 'Help! I Wrecked My House' Season 3 With Jasmine Roth Premiere Date Announced

HGTV's Help! I Wrecked My House will be back for another season later this month. The network just announced that Season 3 of the series will premiere on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET. It will air simultaneously on the HGTV channel on cable and on the Discovery+ streaming app.

Help! I Wrecked My House follows home renovation expert Jasmine Roth as she works with clients who have taken their DIY ambitions a little too far. The new season will reportedly consist of 10 brand new episodes, and in each one she will help someone get their home makeover back on course. It will touch on important considerations for amateur renovators, including budget, time constraints and "burnout," while also noting how Roth navigates these issues herself as a busy working mom.

HGTV has even announced the storyline for the Season 3 premiere. It will apparently find Roth meeting up with a homeowner who wants to restore his father's childhood home to its original 1960s style. Roth will be put to the test as she tries to make the mid-century aesthetic work without pushing herself or the over-taxed homeowner too far. This project reportedly stalled when the homeowner bit off more than he could chew and counted on an unreliable contractor, so hopefully Roth can set him straight.

HGTV has also announced a new stand-alone special called Help! I Wrecked My House: Jasmine Buys a Cabin. In it, Roth herself acquires a cabin in the San Bernadino National Forest – a dream getaway destination for herself. However, the place is a project in the making, and she needs to fix it up on her own time. That special will premiere on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and Discovery+.

Help! I Wrecked My House has shown the darker side of DIY, yet it does not seem to have scared many viewers off from taking on their own dream projects. In the show, Roth has seen homeowners' missteps leave them without access to entire bedrooms, kitchens and even bathrooms before she steps in. She helps them find efficient ways to get the most out of their space without biting off more than they can chew.

Help! I Wrecked My House is streaming now on Discovery+. The new season premieres on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and Discovery+.