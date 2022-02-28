HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Shares ‘Big News’ With Fans

HGTV’s Jasmine Roth is embarking on a big new adventure. The Help! I Wrecked My House star shared Sunday that she and her husband Brett Roth, as well as their daughter Hazel Lynn Roth, are about to see plenty more snow because they are putting roots down in Utah! The designer and builder has purchased a plot of land in the state, and she and her husband are getting ready to build a new family home.

Roth shared the exciting news alongside a sweet family photo showing herself and her husband holding little Hazel amid a backdrop of Utah’s snowy scenery. In the post, Roth told her followers, “Our family is so excited to announce that we bought a piece of land in Utah and we’re building a house there.” However, Roth promised that her family isn’t leaving California for good. Instead, the HGTV star explained that she and her family will spend the winter in Utah and will “still have California as our home base.” Roth said that “this has been our dream since before” her daughter was born, and she and her husband both love the idea of her experiencing winter each year and who knows, maybe she’ll love snowboarding as much as her parents do.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

On her Instagram Story, Roth shared that she and Brett had been “looking for years” for the perfect home in Utah. In their search, the star revealed that they “looked at over 75 properties in person trying to find our perfect spot.” Roth said they found their “perfect” property only once they stopped looking, with the lot right near their current little home in Utah hitting the market. The couple put it “under contract in under 5 hours.”

Now, Roth and her husband are busy planning. In the short clips shared to her Instagram Story, the HGTV star and her husband appeared to be looking over floorplans. Roth shared that “today we start the planning.” She added that she and her husband are “so excited to bring you along this journey with us!”

While the designer hasn’t shared any more updates, she has already requested the help of fans. In her initial announcement, Roth noted that she and Brett “need a name for our new house in Utah.” She said that “any suggestions would be so helpful,” quipping that she is “the worst at naming things!!” The suggestions were quick to pour in, with several people suggesting “Hazel’s Haven” while others proposed “ROTHHAVEN LODGE” and “Roth’s Retreat.”