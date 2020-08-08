HGTV's Bryan and Sarah Bauemler Bring Fresh Style With New Series 'Renovation Inc.' in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

HGTV is offering a new behind-the-scenes look at how Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, the stars of Renovation Island, established their home renovation business in the new series Renovation, Inc. The prequel series debuts on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET, and promises to give fans an exciting look at how the Baeumler's found success before they headed to the Bahamas. In an exclusive sneak peek for PopCulture.com, the Bauemlers team up for their first renovation job together.

Renovation, Inc. takes Renovation Island viewers back to Ontario, Canada, where Bryan is a licensed contractor. Sarah joined their family-owned construction company as a project manager, and the couple soon realizes that their different tastes and visions can come together to provide their clients with excellent restoration work. They let their humor and good-natured back and forth shine while working on each project. In the middle of establishing the business, fans will also see the Baeumlers juggle their personal life with demanding clients and challenging projects.

The Bauemlers became HGTV stars in the U.S. with their hit series Renovation Island, in which the family restored a massive beachfront resort on The Bahamas that was left to rot. Bryan has also appeared in Disaster DIY, Leave It To Bryan, House of Bryan, and Bryan Inc., which have all aired on HGTV Canada. Bryan Inc. is the original title for Renovation Inc.

"It's been so exciting for Sarah and me to share our adventures in The Bahamas with HGTV fans on Renovation Island," Bryan said in a statement. "Now, we're even more excited to go back in time and show you what we were up to before moving to the island and how it all got started."

Fans gravitated to Renovation Island in part due to the family element in the show, as the Baeumlers' four children joined them on the adventure. Earlier this year, Bryan told Global News the family learned "a lot" about themselves on the island. "If there's something you really want to try and tackle, go for it," he said. "You can't sweat the small stuff. If there's no milk on the island, you're not getting milk until the boat comes in, so you better be willing to just have something else. Here in Andros, you get what you get, and you don't get upset."

The Baeumlers' adventures in The Bahamas will continue with new episodes of Renovation Island, which airs on HGTV Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. The 90-minute season finale airs on Aug. 18. A behind-the-scenes episode titled Renovation Island: Bryan and Sarah Tell All, in which the family looks back on their time in the Caribbean country, will air Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.