Home renovation experts, Ben and Erin Napier, are bringing a little glitz and glamour to their beloved HGTV series Monday night as they transform an airstream gifted to them by country singer and songwriter, Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane. In a PopCulture.com exclusive preview of the episode "Town or Country," airing May 25 at 9 p.m. ET, the husband-wife duo help a couple choose a home best suited for them while juggling a renovation for an airstream, lovingly called Jolene gifted to them by the award-winning pair.

Initially becoming friends after the Stapletons recognized the HGTV couple at a concert of theirs almost two years ago, the four began a surprising friendship that stemmed out of common interests and mutual friends. In an interview with Bobby Bones for his eponymous radio show, the Napiers further revealed how the Stapletons had the airstream, but didn't know what to do with it and gifted it to the couple. With the airstream inspired by their daughter's favorite singer, Dolly Parton, the home renovators are finally unveiling its dramatic transformation.

Touting the airstream as an oasis embracing "all the comforts of home" and in the utmost "pristine" shape, the Napiers reveal in the episode their transformation of the state-of-the-art camper to the Stapletons. Disclosing how their families have grown "really close" over the years, the HGTV couple hit up Stapleton and Morgane via FaceTime while at rehearsals, eager to show off the dramatic renovation with a quick tour.

(Photo: HGTV / Discovery Channel)

"So, the awning, this is the original one that was on it when y'all had it, but we had it totally cleaned. It's all in tip-top shape," Ben said as Erin moves the phone around the airstream's new and shiny features. When Erin moves into the mobile home to show Stapleton and Morgane a closer view of the renovation, Morgane exclaims in shock over the makeover. With the unveiling yet to be seen, fans will have to tune in Monday night for the grand reveal.

Since the show's Season 4 launch on HGTV GO this past January, the Home Town season premiere earned the No. 2 ranking for the most-streamed season premiere episode in the platform's history, raking in 3.9 million total viewers among upscale audiences. The show has also been a consistent top-five cable program for HGTV among the 25 to 54 age group in its time slot.

Home Town is currently in its fourth season at HGTV and follows small-town life in Laurel, Mississippi, with home renovators, Ben and Erin Napier. The two utilize their artistic vision and genuine passion for restoration to change up worn-out properties into treasured showcases for families. Per a press release from the network, the couple and parents of 2-year-old Helen, show two old houses to clients that could receive a high-end look within their budget. Once the renovations begin, Erin incorporates each family's story into the designs, while Ben produces one-of-a-kind pieces from broken materials found in the homes.