Savannah Chrisley Wants to Pay Her Parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's Debts

Savannah Chrisley is reportedly aiming to pay down her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's debts while they are incarcerated. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, attorney Jay Surgent — Chrisley's newly-appointed counsel from the Weiner Law Group — explained that the couple's daughter has "every intention" of making payments on her parents' court-ordered financial restitution obligations. Along with jail time, the couple's fraud convictions also came with $17 million in restitution.

"I think Savannah, while it's not her job to make restitution on behalf of her parents, she has every intention," Surgent said. "I've spoken to her a number of times about it. She has every intention to do everything she can do to make restitution on behalf of her parents from the outside." He went on to note that, while thoughtful, it was an "unusual" plan. "Usually children, while they love their parents, can only do so much. Savannah happens to be in a situation that she's very creative, she has a unique talent and she's a great interviewer," he explained, eluding to the Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast. "She's gonna do well towards that end as far as earning money and being able to help with restitution."

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Julie, 49, and her husband Todd, 53, reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. According to TMZ, Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Both had filed appeals for their sentences but were denied.

In November, the couple was sentenced to serve prison time after their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation. Notably, in addition to the aforementioned charges, prosecutors also accused Julie of attempting to rent a California home with fake bank statements and a false credit report.

It was recently rumored that the Chrisley kids were participating in a documentary on Todd and Julie's prison sentences, but Savannah squashed those claims.According to E! News, Savannah took to her Instagram Stories to things clear, writing, "I was notified of some crazy stories that have been out there about this family documentary. First off, I want to set the record straight—there is no family documentary that's happening."

"Me, Chase, the kids, and Nannie are filming a new reality show and we've partnered with an amazing production company to do this and it's going to be the first reality show that we've done," Savannah went on to share. "But when it comes to a documentary, not happening." She later added, "Chase and I were very much against a documentary happening because the truth just wasn't behind it. Any documentary that does happen is all based off lies, because, at the end of the day, if mom and dad aren't involved, how do you get the full truth? They should be able to share their side of any story that's being told. And me as their power of attorney, I obviously know the truth."