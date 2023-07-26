'Chrisley Knows Best' Alum Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders Split Months After Engagement

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders' engagement is over. The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 27, confirmed Tuesday that he and Medders have broken up just nine months after getting engaged in October 2022. Rumors first started swirling that there was trouble within the couple after both Chrisley and Medders wiped their social media accounts of one another, and Chrisley confirmed the breakup Tuesday on his Instagram Story.

"Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself. We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately," he wrote on a black background. "Thank you for respecting our privacy." Chrisley's rep also issued a statement to PEOPLE: "The couple has decided to go their separate ways. Chase has nothing but love and respect for Emmy and wishes her well. Unfortunately things didn't work and they are both moving on with their lives."

Chrisley and Medders first debuted their relationship publicly in 2020, and the reality personality confirmed that they split in August 2021 before later reconciling. In October 2022, Chrisley announced he and Medders had gotten engaged during a romantic proposal at Nashville's First Horizon Park. "I am the luckiest man in the world," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God. You are the sunshine when it's dark, you are the rain when it's dry. I love you more than life itself and can't wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!"

In April, Medders confirmed in an Instagram Q+A that she and Chrisley had yet to pick a wedding date, writing, "We are just really enjoying this engagement season right now." And in May, Chrisley revealed that his family was shopping around a new television show following his family while Chrisley patriarch Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, serve a combined 19-year prison sentence following their conviction in a federal tax fraud case.

"Chrisley Knows Best was pretty much a sitcom," Chase explained on his Cut to the Chase podcast. "It was very scripted and organized, where we're supposed to be, what we're supposed to be doing. It was a family-friendly show." The next show will be much different. "Our new show that we've got coming out is definitely going to be different," he continued. "It's going to be real, raw – the good, the bad and the ugly. So, we'll see how it goes."