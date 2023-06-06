Heather Rae El Moussa Responds to Claim She Favors Her Son Over Her Stepkids

Heather Rae El Moussa is shutting down the mommy shaming she's received since welcoming son Tristan with husband Tarek El Moussa in January. The Selling Sunset star clapped back in a new interview with TODAY at social media commenters implying she prefers her baby boy to stepchildren Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, whom the

HGTV star shares with his ex, Christina Hall.

"Taylor and Brayden are in school all day, and I'm home with Tristan," she told the outlet when it comes to why Tristan features more prominently on her social media pages. "I can capture moments with Tristan easily." The Netflix star also explained that because Tarek and his ex-wife have split custody of their two kids together, Taylor and Brayden are oftentimes with the Christina on the Coast star.

"They're also busy with sports and tutoring-they always have something going on," she continued. "I blink and it's 8 o'clock at night. So when we're all together, the last thing I'm doing is standing around taking photos with all three kids." Heather also wants to be respectful of the older kids' boundaries – especially preteen Taylor. "She's a teenager now," the real estate agent added, "and she'll be like, 'I don't love my hair in that picture,' Please don't post that one.'"

Heather also took the opportunity to respond to some of the criticism she gets on her page when sharing her life as a mom. The Flipping El Moussas star was slammed last month for sharing that Tristan had done an "incredible job" on his first flight, in part because she "breast fed him on the way up and then again on the way down to help with ear popping," when followers noticed she had done so on a private plane.

"I was just trying to share a helpful tip because I'd done so much research," she told TODAY of the post. "We have a commercial flight coming up and I will breastfeed my son on that flight as well, on the way up and on the way down because that's what helps with ear pain." The new mom also said she won't be judged for traveling with her mom, in-laws or nanny. "No one should get shamed for needing help," she insisted. "The mom guilt is already strong. I do have to leave Tristan – it's already hard enough as it is, and to get shamed on top of it for having a nanny? It's not OK."