Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Share First Photo of Baby Boy, Reveal His Name

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are introducing the world to their baby boy. On Wednesday, the couple revealed their newborn's name, and it has a special connection to Tarek. Tarek and Heather opened up about welcoming their first child together during an interview with Us Weekly.

The El Moussas revealed that they named their baby boy Tristan Jay El Moussa. As Heather explained, the name has a couple of different ties to their family. She said, "Tarek was supposed to be named Tristan, and his parents ended up naming him Tarek. And then my dad's middle name is Jay. So it's four generations of the middle name Jay." Heather gave birth to baby Tristan on Jan. 31. According to the Selling Sunset star, their son was actually born a couple of days late.

"He was supposed to be born on the 27th of January, and he was born on the 31st of January. And so Tarek and I went in for kind of, like, my final doctor appointment [on the 30th]," Heather shared. "That was just an appointment. And we did a stress test. I'm 35 years old, so we had done a stress test on him almost every time I went for the last few weeks. And at that point, he wasn't moving as much as he usually did." After they were told that their baby had "decreased a little bit in the last few days," Heather immediately went to the hospital to give birth. Once they got there, it actually wasn't too long before Tristan entered the world.

"[She] started pushing with a nurse before the doctor was there, you know, thinking it was gonna take a long time. And then the nurse is like, 'OK, stop pushing,'" Tarek recalled. "I thought we were gonna end up going [an] emergency C-section because his heart rate was dropping. And … the doctor told Heather, 'Give one last big push, give everything you have, let's see if we can make it happen.' And she did." He added, "All the blood vessels in her face broke and her chest broke. And our son came out."

Tarek is already a father to two children, Taylor and Brayden, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Christina Hall. Even though he's been through this all before, he still called it a "surreal moment" to watch his son being born. The HGTV personality said, "I knew it was happening, but … it was like a feeling that I didn't even know [could happen]. And it was just such a beautiful thing."