Heather Rae El Moussa Says She 'Always' Felt 'Second' Co-Parenting With Christina Hall

Heather Rae El Moussa opened up about her role as stepmother to husband Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall's two children, admitting that she has "always" felt like she is in "second" place when it comes to co-parenting. The Selling Sunset star married Tarek in October 2021, about three years after he and Hall finalized their divorce. Tarek, 41, and Hall, 39, are parents to Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7.

"I felt like I was always second, and no one ever made me feel that way," El Moussa, 35, said in an upcoming interview with Today's The New Rules series. "But I think when your significant other had such a long relationship with the previous spouse and a lot of love, and it was [a] very public divorce... you always kind of think of the ex."

El Moussa, who is pregnant with her first child with Tarek, went on to say there were "ups and downs" between herself and Hall at first. Once Hall realized how much El Moussa cared for her children, the relationship smoothed out. "I think she realized how much I love the kids and they are number one to me over anything. So any drama aside, the kids are the most important thing to all of us," El Moussa said in the interview, which will debut on the Today All Day streaming channel Tuesday.

The Netflix star also touched on suddenly jumping into the "mom role" after she met and married El Moussa after living the single life in Los Angeles. She still finds time to take care of herself, which can sometimes lead to "mom guilt," El Moussa told Today. "Sometimes I feel guilty about that," El Moussa said, via Entertainment Tonight. "Then I'm like, 'Why?' Because they're happy, they're healthy, they love me. I love them and I give them the time I have. And I prioritize them. So why am I feeling guilty?"

Although El Moussa has shared plenty of loving photos on Instagram with her stepchildren, there had been signs that her relationship with Hall was not in a good place. Back in May, El Moussa and Hall were caught by paparazzi appearing to have an argument during a kids' soccer game. One picture showed Tarek pulling El Moussa away from Hall, and another showed Tarek having a conversation with Hall's husband, Josh Hall. "A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward," the couples told ET in a joint statement.

Tarek and Hall became HGTV stars through their popular Flip or Flop series. Although they separated in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2018, they continued working professionally together. The last episode aired in March. Earlier this month, HGTV announced a special, Flip or Flop: The Final Flip, which will air on Dec. 1. Meanwhile, El Moussa will appear in the upcoming Selling Sunset Season 6 next year.