Heather Rae El Moussa Slammed as 'Tone Deaf' for Sharing Son's Easy First Flight on Private Jet

Heather El Moussa's newborn son is living a fab life. The Selling Sunset star recently revealed in an Instagram post that the 3-month-old baby did amazing on his first flight…and it was a private plane. The 35-year-old shared photos from baby Tristan's first flight, where they were headed to Scottsdale, Arizona, with her husband Tarek for his networking panel event, along with his two older children, Taylor 12, and Brayden, 7 – and his mom. "Our little traveling boy!! Took Tristan on his first flight ever with Tay and Bray so they could be with us at The Flipping Summit and see us in our element 🤍," she wrote in the caption of them on a private jet.

She continued: "Tristan did such an incredible job and mom-tip, I breastfed him on the way up and then again on the way down to help with ear popping- It worked perfectly, and then the rest of the flight he just giggled, played and looked around and was so happy & didn't cry once… he loved the new environment. He was such an angel. Proud mama moment."

But her followers were not happy about her choice, claiming she was "tone deaf af" and flying private is considered "straight privilege" and "zero percent relatable" for her fanbase.

One follower commented: "Of course, it was GREAT. Try flying commercial," while a different user added, "Love that it went well but many moms can't relate to your flight experience on a private jet….." Another noted they don't have the same "luxury" as she and now her son has with flying private.

Despite the criticism, the Netflix star has been basking in motherhood alongside her husband. The two first began dating in 2019 and became engaged a year later. Tarek was previously married to Christina Anstead from 2009 to 2018.