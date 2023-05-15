Gordon Ramsay Bringing Back Infamous Reality Show After 10 Year Absence

Gordon Ramsay is hitting the road once again. Nearly 10 years after the final episode aired, Kitchen Nightmares is returning for new episodes on Fox. The network confirmed Monday as part of its fall schedule non-release that it has officially renewed Kitchen Nightmares for Season 8, the series set to rejoin Fox's lineup alongside fellow Ramsay0centered culinary shows including Next Level Chef, which was recently renewed for seasons three and four, Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef, and MasterChef Jr.

Kitchen Nightmares originally ran for seven seasons and nearly 100 episodes between 2007 and 2014. The hit series sees Ramsay hitting the road to help struggling restaurants all over the United States turn their luck around. Along with his team, Ramsay examines the problems each establishment faces and redecorates and d updates the menu, helping make each restaurant popular and profitable. Although the show was a hit, Ramsay announced in June 2014 that he was stepping away from the show.

"I'm currently filming 4 new episodes for [the UK's] Channel 4, which will be my last. I've had a phenomenal 10 years making 123 episodes, 12 seasons, shot across 2 continents, watched by tens of millions of people and sold to over 150 countries. It's been a blast but it's time to call it a day," Ramsay explained in a letter posted to his official website at the time. "During this time, I've visited over 100 restaurants, meeting and trying to help or in some cases failing to help, some of the most weird and wonderful people. Of course Amy's Baking Company is a standout along with Bonaparte's but there were good times too; the lovely sisters at La Galleria and Momma Cherri's to name but two."

Ramsay followed Kitchen Nightmares up with Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours To Hell and Back, which ran for three seasons on Fox. Kitchen Nightmares Season 8 will be produced by Studio Ramsay, per Deadline. It will air as part of Fox's 2023-24 TV season, though an exact premiere date has not yet been revealed.

Monday's announcement also included Season 2 renewals for unscripted series Farmer Wants a Wife and Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, with Fox also ordering the music-centric game show We Are Family, the action-drama Rescue: HI-Surf, the medical drama Doc, and the animated comedies Krapopolis and Grimsburg. The fates of Welcome to Flatch, Domino Masters, and MasterChef Junior remain unknown.