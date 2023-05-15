FOX Reality Show Renewed Despite Multiple Stars Getting Injured While Filming

Fox is reportedly planning to renew Special Forces: World's Toughest Test for a second season. The first season featured celebrities being put through a grueling set of challenges in the Jordan desert. Sixteen celebrities competed, with four of them leaving early for medical reasons.

The network is expected to officially announce the renewal as soon as Monday, ahead of its upfront presentation to advertisers in New York, reports Deadline. Special Forces is based on the U.K. series SAS: Who Dares Wins and is produced by Banijay and Minnow Films. Shaun Dooley was the narrator for Season 1. Former U.S. Recon Marine Rudy Reyes; former SBS operator Jason Fox; ex-SAS Sergeant Major Mark "Billy" Billingham; and veteran Navy SEAL Senior Chief Remi Adeleke serve as the directing staff instructors.

Each test was based on real Special Forces training challenges. Former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and former soccer player Carli Lloyd were the only two celebrities who finished the challenges. Tyler Florence, Jamie Lynn Spears, Mel B, Nastia Lukin, Beverly Mitchell, Anthony Scaramucci, Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza, and Danny Amendola all voluntarily withdrew before the season was over. Dr. Drew Pinsky, Kaye Gosselin, Montell Jordan, and Gus Kenworthy left after they were injured, while Dwight Howard was disqualified during the final episode.

Gosselin's time on the show was cut short quickly. During the premiere episode in January, the contestants were asked to fall out of a helicopter backward and into open water. Gosselin landed on her neck and was in instant pain. She initially refused medical help but finally gave in as the pain grew worse.

Jordan, best known for his hit "This Is How We Do It," was also eliminated in the premiere. He suffered a torn ligament in his right thumb. "Surgery was not required, but I am still doing physical therapy and have regained about 85% strength in my hand and about 70% in my wrist (a result from wearing the cast for several weeks)," the singer told fans.

Pinsky withdrew during the premiere due to heat exhaustion and dehydration. He later told CinemaBlend he pushed himself beyond his limits for his team because they would get penalized if they didn't have a "topped off" canteen. "I wouldn't admit it when I needed more water," Pinky said. "I didn't want the group to get punished. So I think I kinda got behind that way, but I didn't have any idea how far behind I was [on fluids]. It was actually, once I got to the hospital, it [took] five liters of IV fluid before I could stand up. It was pretty crazy."