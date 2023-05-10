Fox Cancels Another Major Show

After recently canceling Call Me Kat, Fox has swung the ax at another show. TheWrap reports that Fantasy Island is officially canceled after two seasons. Much like the Mayim Bialik-led comedy, the network looked at the numbers the revival brought in, with this week's finale earning 1.8 million viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, and it seems like previous ratings for the season weren't enough to keep the boat afloat. In a statement from Fox, the network praised the series and their continuing partnership with Sony Pictures Televisions, looking forward to creating more stories with other shows next season.

"We were very pleased with Fantasy Island's fun and escapist creative, which we had hoped would gain strong traction among viewers," Fox shared. "Sony Pictures Television is an important partner of ours, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Doc, and the upcoming animated series Universal Basic Guys/Hoagie Bros. We'd also like to thank Fantasy Island's cast, led by Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez, crew and executive producers Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and Anne Clements for their partnership on the series."

A revival of the 1977 series, Fantasy Island premiered in 2021 and even aired a holiday special later that year. While Fox renewed the series for a second season only a few months after its premiere, the luck ran out when it got to Season 2. Just like with Call Me Kat as well, Fox was at least kind enough to share the news not long after the finale, which aired just last night. So at least there's that. Plus, the finale, "MJ Akuda & the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Wives Club," saw Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Jason Priestley guest star, so it was quite a way to end.

Just like with any series, it's always possible that Fantasy Island could find a new home elsewhere, but for now, it's probably unlikely. However, since this is a revival, there's always the chance that it could be revived yet again sometime in the future, even if it's years from now. While Fantasy Island may no longer be airing, the latest season is available to stream on Hulu if fans feel the need to fly there and hope that this won't be the end of it. You never know what could happen.