'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Teases Season 7 With 'Promo Shoot Day' Photo

The Good Bones team is one step closer to treating fans to a new batch of episodes documenting impressive renovations throughout Indianapolis. Nine months after Season 6 came to an end, series star Mina Starsiak Hawk revealed in a Thursday social media post that the cast and crew are hard at work on Good Bones Season 7.

The latest Season 7 update came early Thursday morning when Starsiak Hawk took to her Instagram Story with a simple update. In the post, the HGTV star and renowned renovator could be seen sitting in a car donning a casual look of a white tank top and a fishbone braid hairstyle. What likely piqued interest, however, was the caption. Written over the image, Starsiak Hawk revealed, "promo shoot day," teasing in the accompanying the hashtag, "Season 7 is coming." Her mother, fellow Good Bones star KAren Lain, also teased the season, sharing a photo of herself hard at work alongside a caption announcing, "today we are shooting promos for season 7 of Good Bones."

(Photo: Instagram / Mina Starsiak Hawk)

The Thursday post marked the latest tease for the upcoming batch of episodes, which was officially given the greenlight in July 2021. Back in January, the series star gave fans a brief glimpse at one of this season's "rugged" projects. The official Instagram account for Two Chicks & a Hammer, Starsiak Hawk's home rehabilitation company behind the HGTV show, shared a photo of a staircase in separate need of a little TLC. Prior to that, the account offered another behind-the-scenes look in a late December post showing another renovation project for Season 7.

"It's just going to be a unique season because the majority of it, if not all of it, happened during COVID. So, it's just been this really weird dance of all the regular stuff that comes up in construction," Starsiak Hawk teased Season 7 in a recent interview with PopCulture.com. "And again, I'm not sure how they'll edit it, but we were shut down for a while because of the pandemic and filming was limited and supplies are still so limited...There's a lot more layers to the drama than there has been in any previous season. I'll be interested to see how that plays out in editing when everyone else sees it."

At this time, HGTV has not announced a Good Bones Season 7 premiere date. The popular series follows Starsiak Hawk and her mother, Karen Laine, as they revitalize their hometown of Indianapolis one property at a time. HGTV has since announced the spinoff Good Bones: Risky Business with Mina Starsiak Hawk, which will mark the first Good Bones spinoff.