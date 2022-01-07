‘Good Bones’ Season 7 Gets ‘Rugged’ Tease With New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Good Bones Season 7 is on the way, and fans of the beloved HGTV series are getting a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming season. More than five months after Season 7 was confirmed to be in the works, the official Instagram account for Two Chicks & a Hammer, Mina Starsiak Hawk’s home rehabilitation company behind the HGTV show, shared a new glimpse at the upcoming batch of episodes, which are promised to be “rugged.”

The new behind-the-scenes look was shared to the social media platform on Wednesday, Jan. 5. The image, while not giving much away, showed a staircase in need of a little TLC. It was shared alongside a caption asking, “rugged chic? Or just rugged?” and the post generated plenty of responses from fans eager for the new season. Responding to the post, one person commented, “excitement comes with that rugged, it means a new project,” as somebody else wrote, “demolition day.”

The Wednesday photo marked just the latest Good Bones Season 7 sneak peek. While the Two Chicks & a Hammer account is filled with numerous pots promoting the business, it has also shared several behind-the-scenes glimpses of the upcoming season of the HGTV show. Prior to the Wednesday post, the account shared another sneak peek back on Dec. 21 showing a room the team is set to renovate alongside a caption reading, “Oh man…this is going to be a GOOD before and after!! Stay tuned for season 7 of Good Bones on HGTV!” Earlier that same month, the account posted a photo showing the Good Bones team in the middle of a demolition.

The string of sneak peeks comes after HGTV officially greenlit a seventh season of the hit show back in July of this year. At the time, Jane Latman, president at HGTV, said in press release, “the great thing about signing off on a mid-season pick up is that we know we’ve got a good thing, a proven performer. Mina and Karen have captivating personal lives, but they are also incredibly talented and creative when it comes to renovation and the camera loves them. It’s no wonder they continue to attract new fans season after season.”

Fans have more than just Season 7 to look forward to, though. When the series was handed the Season 7 renewal, HGTV also the show’s first spinoff series, Good Bones: Risky Business with Mina Starsiak Hawk, which is set to premiere on discovery+ in summer 2022. Good Bones Season 7 is set to premiere on HGTV in summer 2022, though an exact premiere date has not yet been announced.