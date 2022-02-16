Mina Starsiak Hawk Teases More ‘Layers to the Drama’ for HGTV’s ‘Good Bones’ Season 7 (Exclusive)

Good Bones Season 7 will be back this summer but ahead of the HGTV show’s all-new set of episodes showcasing rehabilitated homes in downtown Indianapolis alongside an affable mom-and-daughter duo, series star Mina Starsiak Hawk told PopCulture.com exclusively that the next season will see “a lot more layers to the drama” than any other season. The Two Chicks & a Hammer founder and “serial entrepreneur” spoke to PopCulture earlier this month while sharing details of her newest endeavor at her store Two Chicks District Co.

“It’s just going to be a unique season because the majority of it, if not all of it, happened during COVID. So, it’s just been this really weird dance of all the regular stuff that comes up in construction,” Starsiak Hawk said. “And again, I’m not sure how they’ll edit it, but we were shut down for a while because of the pandemic and filming was limited and supplies are still so limited.”

With the Two Chicks & a Hammer star sharing sneak peeks on her own social media as well as her company’s Instagram profile, fans can see how she and the team are working hard on revitalizing the neighborhood alongside her mom, Karen E. Laine. But with COVID shutting down so much of production and the state of Indiana seeing a lot more cases rising since the holidays, the Good Bones team took the necessary production pause, while continuously keeping the safety of everyone a priority. “There’s a lot more layers to the drama than there has been in any previous season,” she added. “I’ll be interested to see how that plays out in editing when everyone else sees it.”

Good Bones isn’t the only show for Starsiak Hawk, though. After it was announced last summer that the show was renewed for Season 7 on HGTV, the network’s parent company Discovery also announced a spinoff for Starsiak Hawk called Good Bones: Risky Business. Available exclusively on the discovery+ streaming platform this summer, the six-episode show will feature the mom of two in a much rawer form, taking on one of her biggest renovations to date with a historic Fountain Square property covering more than 6,000-square feet. Restoring the more-than-100-year-old property along with its main home and separate carriage house has its fair share of challenges, according to the 37-year-old, who told PopCulture exclusively the “massive” restoration is every bit as “next level” as audiences would imagine.

“So as if all the homes on Good Bones weren’t risky enough financial investments, this is pretty much the next level. This is a project — it’s massive,” she said of the home she reveals is called Charlotte Hall, inspired by her daughter. “It is not something I should have bought. There was no plan when I decided to buy it, other than I was like, ‘This is amazing. I want it. Something needs to happen with it.’ It’s one of the oldest homes in Fountain Square and so it’s just following along that storyline and it’s filmed very differently than Good Bones.”

For more on Mina Starsiak Hawk and all things Good Bones, stick to PopCulture.com for more and catch up on past seasons of the HGTV show on discovery+ now with a free trial subscription.