'Good Bones' Spinoff Special Revealed

The Good Bones team has been extra busy in 2022. Along with work on Season 7 of the flagship series and the Good Bones: Risky Business spinoff, HGTV has tapped series star and Master Gardener Karen Laine for an all-new Good Bones spinoff special, Good Bones: Better Yard.

Laine shared the exciting news of the new project in late October, teasing that if fans "have half the fun watching this pilot that we had making it, I'm going to call that a success!" Set to premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and available to stream the same day on discovery+, the upcoming special will see Laine venturing outside of the home to "pursue her true passion of renovating clients' outdoor spaces to reach their full potential," per an official synopsis provided by Discovery. Fans of Good Bones will know that Laine is known for her contributions to a special exterior project for each renovation.

The special will feature a one-hour episode, during which Laine will help a young couple with a baby on the way. Lain is recruited to help and provide a massive transformation of the couple's yard, which is in such derelict shape that they've considered selling their home. To come to their rescue, Laine and her team of experts "will assess the area overrun with rodents, poison ivy and dead trees and then create a design plan to give the family a multi-purpose outdoor oasis. The result will be an enchanting yard with distinct spots for playing and entertaining complete with a kitchen, fireplace, basketball court and secret garden."

The special will mark just the latest expansion of the Good Bones franchise. The series follows Laine and her daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk as the Two Chicks & a Hammer co-founders purchase properties in need of renovation in their Indianapolis hometown and turn them into beacons of the community. The series has been a massive success for HGTV, so much so that in June 2021, HGTV ordered its first spinoff series, Good Bones: Risky Business, which sees Starsiak Hawk going solo to purchase the historic Sanders House in the Indianapolis neighborhood of Fountain Square.

Good Bones: Risky Business premiered back in September. The upcoming Good Bones: Better Yard is set to premiere at 9 p.m. ET. Good Bones and its two spinoff specials air on HGTV and are also available to streaming on discovery+.