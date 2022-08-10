'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk's Spinoff Series 'Risky Business' Gets Premiere Date on HGTV

Mark your calendars for Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk's new HGTV spinoff – Good Bones: Risky Business. The renovation expert is taking on her biggest and riskiest projects ever in the new six-episode series, premiering Tuesday, Sept. 6 on HGTV and discovery+, the network announced Wednesday.

Starsiak Hawk is boldly going solo to purchase the historic Sanders House in the Indianapolis neighborhood of Fountain Square, a 7,000-square-foot property that dates back more than a century and includes a main home and carriage house. It's the largest project the HGTV star has ever tackled – both in terms of size and budget – and it will require precise restoration to return to its former glory.

"I've been renovating homes for more than a decade, taking on some of the nastiest houses you can imagine," said Starsiak Hawk in a statement. "Now I'm taking on my dream project, turning a massive Victorian-style property into a bed and breakfast/event space, but it could easily become a nightmare. It's a huge risk, but I love a challenge!"

The premiere episode will feature Starsiak Hawk figuring out how to manage the pricey renovation without breaking the budget before she gets rolling. Working with a whole new team, taking unexpected costs in stride and powering through all the challenges that come with updating old construction won't be easy, but Starsiak Hawk is up for the challenge. "I'm so excited that viewers are going to be able to join me on this adventure," she added.

Last month, the Two Chicks and a Hammer co-founder told PopCulture.com that would see "way more of the rollercoaster" that Good Bones Season 7 has been in the Risky Business spinoff, calling it a "much more raw, real" look into her life as a home designer. "It's just me. It's not the whole Good Bones team. It's not my mom. So, it's all just kind of resting on my shoulders, which is a lot of pressure and so it's a very high-intensity show. I don't know how they're going to edit it," she said. Good Bones: Risky Business premieres Tuesday, Sept.6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and discovery+,