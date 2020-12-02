'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Teases 'Top Secret' Project

✖

Good Bones star, Mina Starsiak Hawk teased an upcoming project in one of her latest Instagram Story posts. The reality star shared a clip of herself sitting in her car, which she said was "a super nice rental car." She wrote underneath that she couldn't reveal what she was doing or where she was for the network, HGTV, but that it's something she's excited about.

"I'm sitting in my very nice rental car in between shots because it's cold," she began the video. "I can't tell you where I am or tell you what I'm doing, but it's really exciting and I'll be excited when I can tell you guys." She also attached an image with the words "Top Secret" on the video's bottom left.

(Photo: Mina Starsiak Hawk / @mina_starsiak_hawk)

When a fan asked if she was a "guest judge" for Rock the Block's upcoming season, where she served as a home designer for its first season, Starsiak Hawk wrote: "Ugh, No! Don't get me started," alongside a laughing emoji. On Wednesday morning, the 35-year-old shared a few videos from her hotel room with a foggy river in the background, teasing the shot. "Look at the fog on the river, so I hope you guys figure out where I am."

While it is safe to assume the "secret" project is not for Good Bones, her Indianapolis-series with mom Karen Laine, which wrapped up its fifth season this past September, the two will return for Season 6 of their Indianapolis-based series in 2021. In August, Good Bones was renewed for a sixth installment, scheduled to debut in the summer of 2021. On their Instagram account, the mother-daughter duo shared their excitement about the renewal. "You will get to see more of your favorite team next year," the caption began. "We are so happy to officially announce season six of Good Bones will be coming... we are so incredibly thankful to all of you for your continued support. We wouldn't be able to do what we love if it wasn't for all of you tuning in to watch us every Tuesday."

The HGTV show first aired in 2016 and with it, brought the lives of Karen Laine and Starsiak Hawk into thousands of households. The real estate team, who initially ran the Two Chicks & a Hammer business in Indianapolis before Laine's own retirement in September 2019, highlights the various demolition and renovation projects the two and their team take on. The Hoosier has also seen her stardom over the years thanks to the show's success and through her behind-the-scenes social media posts that have been well-received by new and old viewers alike.

Additionally, it's been quite an impressive year for Starsiak Hawk despite all that's going on in the world. Aside from having her show continue to succeed in the ratings and pick up another season, she and her husband, Steve Hawk, welcomed their second child — a baby girl named Charlotte Drew, in September. She and her husband tied the knot back in June 2016 and later welcomed their son, Jack Richard in August 2018.