'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine Shares Update of Her Upcoming 'Corner' Endeavour With Husband Roger

Good Bones star Karen Laine is giving fans yet another look at her "Karen's Corner" project. Recently, the star posted a series of photos on Instagram to showcase just how far the project has come along. Laine previously announced that she and her husband, Roger, purchased a building in the South Village area of Indianapolis known as "Monuments by Wearly." They have since kept their followers updated on social media as they refurbish the place in order to transform it into "Karen's Corner."

According to those recent Instagram posts, Laine got a lovely piece of artwork done on the outside of her building. As she noted, she enlisted the help of two local artists for the mural, which featured an adorable raccoon. In another snap, Laine showcased that her husband Roger was hard at work trying to get the building into tip-top shape. However, he wasn't having the best luck. On Nov. 13, the HGTV personality said that the mural was indeed "looking great." Although, when it came to the plumbing, it was an entirely different situation. She posted a photo of her husband trying to get a handle on that very situation, captioning it with the hashtag, "#rogerisagoodsport."

Laine is most well-known for her appearances on HGTV's Good Bones. She co-starred in the series alongside her daughter Mina Starsiack Hawk and the two restored old homes in the Indianapolis area. Many times, the two would strip the homes down to "the bones" in order to decorate and design the place from scratch. Laine retired from the program in 2019, but she still makes appearances on it from time to time. The HGTV personality first told her fans about her latest renovation project in early October. At the time, she told her fans that they had purchased a building in the South Village area of Indianapolis. She has since kept those very fans updated on all of the renovations.

"We have started calling it "The Corner" because Karen's corner will forever remain a state of mind," she wrote in October, captioning a photo of the location. "Flooring in showroom is down! Tile in bathroom is up and base coat of paint is on. For those who asked, no online store [sad emoji], no employees (just me), combination storage, workshop and retail. Current plan is hours posted on social media. There will be no chickens, but River will be there when I am."