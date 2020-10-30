'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares New Cradle Photo of Newborn Daughter Charlie

✖

Mina Starsiak Hawk shared a new photo of daughter Charlotte "Charlie" Drew on Instagram Wednesday, showing off the special cradle the newborn is sleeping in. The Good Bones star and husband Steve Hawk welcomed Charlie on Sept. 16 and are also parents to 2-year-old son Jack Richard. Starsiak shared another adorable photo with Charlie earlier this week as she and her husband begin counting down until they start sleep training.

The newest photo of Charlie shows the newborn in adorable striped pants and a shirt with a cat face. She is laying in a DockATot bed, which got an endorsement from Stariak. "It travels so well and I always have a safe place for Charlie to lounge, rest, and play. This is the Deluxe+ size so it's perfect for babies under 8 months and the Grand size can grow with them until they are 3 years+," the HGTV star wrote. Starsiak included instructions for entering a contest to win a DockATot bed, and the contest ends on Nov. 2.

On Oct. 17, Starsiak shared a photo of herself cradling Charlie as she stood on a scale, which she also told fans how to acquire. "Steve and I are counting down the days till this nugget is hefty enough to start sleep training! Last night was tough," she wrote in the caption. "My scale has 4 modes and gives you 17 health metrics to track your health so everyone can use it." Later, she shared some of her experiences with Jack. "With Jack, I remember coming out of what felt like a daze when he started sleeping through the night," she wrote. "So far it feels less tragic with number 2. Is it bc I she’s easier or bc I’m used to it???"

Starsiak announced she was expecting Charlie in March and it was not easy. In the most recent season of Good Bones, she chronicled her IVF journey, as it was difficult to conceive after Jack was born. In an interview with PopCulture before Season 5 started, the Indianapolis native explained why she felt it was important to share her IVF journey with viewers.

"Going through it, I was like, 'This is crazy.' All this stuff you have to do, all the stress, then the hormones you inject into your body, which is take it to a whole 'nother level," Starsiak recalled. "It just felt like something that because it is so personal, not a lot of people share and I really have no boundaries. To me, it was like anything else that I film on camera — our demo day or cute videos of Jack. This is just what I'm going to do." After she began posting updates on social media, Starsiak began facing a flood of support from women "who were doing the same thing, or had a sister dealing with the same thing, our friends, and just how much they appreciated me, normalizing it a little bit."