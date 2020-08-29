'Good Bones': Mina and Karen's Home Reno Project Collapses in Exclusive Sneak Peek Clip

✖

The fifth season of Good Bones might be winding down, but not without its fair share of some shocking moments! On Tuesday's all-new episode, the mother-daughter duo experience one of their most disastrous moments to date after a home renovation their team is working on collapses. In an exclusive sneak peek of the episode for PopCulture.com, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen Laine return to the Old Southside neighborhood to renovate a crusty cottage that's been empty for years. However, when an unexpected disaster hits, they must rethink their entire plan to create a beautiful home that will turn a profit.

In the episode, "Cottage Collapse" airing Sept. 1 on HGTV at 9 p.m. ET, Starsiak Hawk and Laine are forced to review the damage after discovering the home, broken down to the studs, is no longer standing. Stunned over the damage, Starsiak Hawk tells her mother it just "fell over," calling the entire moment, "pretty ridiculous, right?"

When Laine asks when it happened, the 35-year-old soon-to-be mother-of-two tells her that the neighbor next door shared some further details of the entire incident. "We talked to the gal next door, and she said the last her cameras could see it; it was like 1:00 a.m., and it was up," Starsiak Hawk said. "And then the next morning, Tad drove by at 8:00 or 9:00, and it was down."

"I never would have expected a house falling down," Laine says, stunned. "I wouldn't have expected that. We've had a situation before where a house looked like it was going to fall, so we wrapped it with a chain and we anchored it and it didn't fall."

Meaning they will have to "amend" their plans, Starsiak Hawk shares how the house was their fourth on the block of Talbot Street they were hoping to turn a profit off now that the comparative values were established. "And depending on how this shakes out, that may not be an option anymore. I don't know. All I know is it's down," she said. While Laine adds she is "sad" about the house's demise, the two suddenly come across a "silver lining" that prompts the former lawyer to hold a "little ceremony" in its honor — like a "little vigil or something."

The fifth season of Good Bones is on pace to be the highest-rated of the series among its 25 to 54 demographic, with the network announcing a 14-episode order of new one-hour episodes for Season 6. Attracting more than 19.8 million total viewers since it premiered on June 9, Season 5 ranks as a Top 5 cable program among its predominantly female demographic between 25 to 54. The next season of Good Bones is scheduled to premiere in summer 2021, but fans don't have to wait until next year to see more beautiful renovations from the beloved mother-daughter team. New episodes will continue to air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET through Sept. 8 on HGTV.

