Mina Starsiak: What to Know About the 'Good Bones' Star and Her Family

It's been a great year for Good Bones star Mina Starsiak as she not only got the green light for Season 6 of her HGTV series coming 2021, but she gave birth to her second child — a baby girl named Charlotte Drew. With the Indianapolis native leading many fans to take a more personal look at her life thanks to the show's growing popularity and her vibrant social media posts. Fans who love following Starsiak and her mother, Karen E. Laine, are now digging deeper into their family life. Starsiak is married to Steve Hawk and is now the proud mother of two children with him. The 35-year-old gave birth on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 10:14 a.m., according to a report by PEOPLE. Her new baby girl is named Charlotte "Charlie" Drew Hawk, while her elder son is named Jack. The happy family has come a long way — thanks in large part to Starsiak's creative real estate work with her mother on the series. View this post on Instagram She’s here!!!! Charlotte Drew Hawk 🤍 A post shared by Mina Starsiak Hawk (@mina_starsiak_hawk) on Sep 16, 2020 at 10:00am PDT Good Bones just wrapped up its fifth season on HGTV and has already been renewed for a sixth, which is expected to premiere in the summer of 2021. The show follows the mother-daughter duo on their renovation jobs, flipping houses in the Indianapolis area. They note only restore homes but highlight the historical significance of them when possible, all with a personal touch wherever inspiration strikes. Since their work often incorporates so much personality and character, it only makes sense that fans would go looking for a more personal side of Starsiak's story online. Here is what we know about Starsiak, Hawk and their family.

Meet-Cute With Steve

In an interview with Country Living, Starsiak revealed that she met her husband through mutual friends on Facebook. She also said quite frankly that their first date was a bad one. "He ignored me all night. He let his friend hit on me!" she said. According to Starsiak, she later texted Hawk to give him one more chance, and they hit it off from there, proving that first impressions are not always final. The two got married in June of 2018.

She comes from a BIG family

Starsiak Hawk and her mom, Laine, explained their complicated family tree in this behind-the-scenes video, but the basic breakdown is as follows: Starsiak Hawk's dad, Casey, and Laine had three children together before divorcing. Laine then married Randy, and the two had daughter Kelsy. Meanwhile, Casey married a woman named Cheryl and the couple welcomed two children, Jess and Tad. Cheryl passed away and Tad had a falling-out with Casey, and Tad now works on Starsiak and Laine's job sites. Before Casey, Cheryl was married to a man named Lenny, and the two divorced before she married Casey. Casey and Cheryl divorced, and Cheryl remarried Lenny before her death. After she passed away, Lenny married a woman named Ginger and he now works as Good Bones' general contractor.

First-Time Buyer

Neither Starsiak nor her mother set out to work in the real estate industry, but Starsiak knew that home renovation would become her calling after she bought her first house, according to a report by House Beautiful. After graduating from Indiana University, she took the plunge by purchasing a $37,500 home. She enlisted her mother to help with the renovation, and the two of them fell in love with the process.

Career Shift

Starsiak worked as a waitress after graduating from college, with no idea what she really wanted to pursue for a career. She stumbled into the real estate business all while working part time at restaurants. Still, to many fans this is less surprising than her mother's jump from working as a defense attorney to a home renovation expert. These days, Starsiak works as a real estate agent in addition to a designer.

Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc.

Even as they built up a reputation for remodeling old houses, neither Starsiak nor Laine sought out their HGTV fame. In an interview with USA Today, Starsiak explained that they were approached by a talent scout through Facebook Messenger. At first, she assumed that the call must be some kind of scam. "I was like, 'I know we're not that cool,'" she said. "So, I did a little bit of research on the development company and find out that they're legit." The scout turned out to work for High Noon Entertainment, the company behind other HGTV shows like Fixer Upper, House Hunters and Cake Boss. Their two-person home renovation team then developed into the operation fans know and love on TV today.