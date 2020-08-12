✖

Good Bones fans had a minor freak out at Mina Starsiak Hawk's latest photo with husband Steve Hawk in which the HGTV star showcased her growing baby bump in the "last collectible shirt" for the fifth season of their show. While the Two Chicks & a Hammer team made it clear that the shirt was simply their last for the season, people who might have been skimming their social media feeds quickly took to the comments to wonder about the future of the show.

"Wait is the show over????" one person asked, as another added alongside crying emojis, "Is this your last season? You're not going to be on tv anymore?????" The latter prompted a response from the team, who responded, "It's our last collectible shirt of the season." To another person asking if the show was ending, they replied again, "Nope, just our last collectible shirt of the season." Starsiak Hawk's husband, Steve suggested in the comments for any subsequent promos, "Maybe next time we can go without using key words like 'last.' Folks just don’t read the whole post."

Good Bones fans had a similar scare earlier this year when Karen Laine announced she was retiring from Two Chicks & a Hammer, prompting worried comments from people who thought she would be leaving the show with her daughter as well. Laine clarified to PopCulture.com in June of her reasoning. "So it's really simple. I retired from the company, Two Chicks and a Hammer because there comes a certain time where you need to let the next generation run things."

"A crucial thing for a founder to know is when is it time to step back and let the kids do what the kids are going to do," she continued. "It's part of Maslow's hierarchy of needs. You get to a point, and one of the things you're supposed to be doing is generativity, which is, you've created something, and now you can move on."

That doesn't mean she hasn't been keeping busy. "I have been working in my garden. My husband is retired, so I have a playmate 24 hours a day. I'm his favorite person. I don't understand it," she shared with PopCulture. "It doesn't make any sense to me, but he just loves hanging out with me, and he's my favorite person, but it makes sense with him because he's super nice. And he has a Harley. We go for Harley rides. We get the kayak out and go for floats. We have a boat on Lake Monroe that finally got un-winterized, so we'll start sailing again."