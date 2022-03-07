‘Ghost Hunters’ Investigators Mustafa Gatollari and Brandon Alvis Announce New Paranormal Series

Ghost Hunters stars Brandon Alvis and Mustafa Gatollari will star in a new show, Haunted Discoveries. The series is set in Kentucky, where Alvis, Gatollari, historical researcher Malia Miglino, and paranormal activity investigator Kevin Otte look at the most haunted and spooky locations in the state. Haunted Discoveries is an expansion of the mythology outlined in Alvis and Gatollari’s book Elements of a Haunting.

“We’re telling real ghost stories in a beautiful, cinematic way,” Gatollari said in a statement. “Brandon’s not just an incredible paranormal investigator, he’s a ridiculously talented filmmaker. To combine emotional and scary tales with legitimate research is a dream come true.” Alvis assured viewers that the show “is going to upend the current state of paranormal TV in a big, big way.”

The eight-episode series begins with Alvis searching for a haunted location for the American Paranormal Research Association. The team chose Kentucky as the first state to investigate, taking a look at the haunted estates of prominent families, abandoned jails, and witchcraft burial sites. Alvis and Gatollari will also team up with aerospace engineer Zk Heino and scientist Harry “Doc” Kloor to use new experiments. “The goal of A.P.R.A. has always been to try and move paranormal analysis out of the realm of pseudoscience and establish it as a legitimate field of study, and the best way to do that is subject our finds to scientific scrutiny,” Alvis said.

Production on Haunted Discoveries started earlier this month, and the team visited the Grand Victorian Inn in Park City, Kentucky, and the Hall Place Bed & Breakfast in Glasgow, Kentucky. “We’re delving into the history and alleged hauntings at these places,” Otte told the Daily News. “We’re trying to hit places that aren’t as well-known.” Gatollari later said the team found “some intriguing stuff that’s hard to explain” in Franklin, Kentucky.

As for why they chose Kentucky as the location for Haunted Discoveries’ first season, Gatollari said the Bluegrass State has “a lot to offer.” The team “specifically looked for Jesse James at the Talbott Tavern in Bardstown. A lot of people say they’ve seen the ghost of Jesse James there,” he said.

Haunted Discoveries does not have a premiere date or network home, but Otte said he hopes the show will debut somewhere in the fall. The show is produced by Stargazer Television with A&G Creative. Zach O’Brien and Shane O’Brien are executive producers with Otte, Alvis, Gatollari, and Anthony Del Negro as producers.