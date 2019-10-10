‘Ghost Hunters’: Brandon Alvis Shares Details Into Grant Wilson’s Unique Investigative Approach at The Athenaeum (Exclusive)

On Wednesday night’s chilling new episode of Ghost Hunters, the team headed to the heart of Indianapolis to investigate numerous reports of paranormal activity stemming from a disturbing history that turns their search for answers upside down. But while investigating claims at the city’s famed Athenaeum reporting uneasy feelings and sightings of shadow figures, voices, footsteps and a dancing couple in the building’s theatre, team leader Grant Wilson resorts to a never before used tactic in hopes of drawing out the entity in what turns out to be a well orchestrated idea.

In the episode “Dancing With the Dead,” the team uncover the horrific murder of pioneering female doctor, Helene Knabke who had ties to the illustrious halls of the cultural center. While the team’s first night of investigation yields very little results, the group of seven find greater success on their second evening after Wilson suggests using a string quartet in the Basile Theatre, which sets off a firestorm of activity, including the team capturing a shadow figure and footsteps via trap camera.

With the wild, fresh stunt working thanks to a throng of tech helping the team provide the executive director of the Athenaeum great relief, Ghost Hunters star, Brandon Alvis exclusively tells PopCulture.com that the experiment suggested by Wilson was one of the “most unique experiments” he has ever been a part of.

“Grant introducing the string quartet into the investigation is hands down one of the coolest experiences I’ve ever had in the paranormal field,” Alvis told PopCulture.com, adding how it was very special moment too, considering he and Wilson are both musicians. “[When] thinking about it, it’s the fact that if you are haunting a place and you are visiting a location and being there, of course you’re going to want to see something like that — you used to frequent that building to see a performance just like that.”

Alvis shares that the idea was a way of “giving back” to the entity with the creative method of testing for paranormal phenomena.

“Introducing that experiment was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced and very successful,” he said of the findings. “So I mean, kudos to Grant for thinking outside of the box and really pushing our research forward.”

One of the most exciting parts of the team’s investigation during the second night was when the quartet began playing The Waltz. Immediately, all members of the team began to experience activity ranging from sightings of shadow figures to temperature and pressure drops via data loggers, and a number of Tri-Field Natural EMF Detectors going off per initial observations by Alvis, Richel Stratton and Brian Murray.

“As soon as the environmental conditions started to change with the temperature and the pressure, it was amazing to know that this was the moment we knew this was working,” Alvis said of the significant moment. “This experiment was actually working, so whatever entity was there, [it] was enjoying the concert alongside us, which was amazing.”

Alvis, who has investigated more than 200 public and private locations with his past paranormal group and is the Ghost Hunters‘ tech wizard, adds how seeing results through devices like the motion detected trap camera, is especially fun when there’s data to back up claims.

“We use the trap cameras on every investigation, but this was the first time that we actually captured something,” Alvis said. “Not only is it exciting that we actually captured something, it’s also amazing the fact that it correlates with the experience of Grant seeing that figure up there [on the balcony], as well as Daryl [Marston] seeing the figure.”

Alvis adds that having that take place along with the data is an “experience” in itself, and one the team strives for in every investigation.

“It also correlates with the eyewitness claim there that not only have people seen a shadow figure in that exact spot, but that shadow figure was also setting off the motion detectors at the end of that hall, and setting off the lights,” Alvis said.

Of all the technology Alvis has been able to use on investigations with his teammates, the California native admits he loves the binaural microphone, which is designed to mimic human hearing and gives investigators superhuman hearing abilities.

“The binaural microphone, as well as the ambisonic microphones, really give us a unique edge with this reincarnation of Ghost Hunters,” Alvis admits. “Not only are we capturing some of the best audio we’ve ever collected, but when we capture an EVP or you capture audio, that’s where you really get your most information. You can tell a person’s age, their sex, give specific messages.”

He goes on to reveal that one can also test audio with these kinds of devices, looking at the data via spectrum analysis to break down frequency by frequency, adding how you see, “Is this a straight radio frequency? Is this a straight cellphone frequency, or is this actually something we can’t explain?”

With the binaural microphone and the ambisonic microphone being so unique, Alvis further notes how it’s a device that really “provides such a great edge.”

“That’s where we get the most of our information and we can also have that tested,” he said. “We also have that tested to really know what we’re dealing with.”

With the conclusions of their investigation proving successful for the team, Alvis tells PopCulture.com that while it was surprising, he was glad to have helped in providing comfort and answers to the client in need.

“I mean, we went in knowing that there was this woman Dr. Knabe in the building that frequented the Athenaeum, and had this untimely end, unfortunate tragedy,” Alvis said. “But you never know what you’re going to get in an investigation. That’s what makes paranormal investigation so fun and unique, is the fact that you never know where the investigation is going to take you.”

Ghost Hunters airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.

Photo credit: A&E Networks