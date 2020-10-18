'Ghost Hunters' Not Returning to A&E, According to Series Investigator Brandon Alvis

✖

In what surprised fans and paranormal enthusiasts, Ghost Hunters star Brandon Alvis revealed in an interview with an internet radio talk show that A&E has no plans to bring back the rebooted reality series. Appearing on Midnight Society, Alvis dropped the bombshell on Oct. 12 according to Ultimate Unexplained, and broke the news Saturday night via his social networks.

In the interview, the paranormal technician admitted he believes the network has no plans for the show to return for another season. "I don't think so, no, I really don't," he said. "I don't think it's going to happen. I think it's over at this point. Breaking news people, breaking news — Ghost Hunters is not coming back. There you go."

Alvis goes on to praise the show and its crew, saying it was a "great run" with his fellow investigators. "We did very well [in the ratings], we beat everyone on Travel Channel, but A&E and Travel Channel are totally different networks and different structures and whatnot. A&E had problems within itself with the Live PD stuff – that's a whole different story that I don't want to get into."

While he says fans can "email A&E and ask them" about the reason for the show not returning to the network, he speaks highly of his team and everyone he had the opportunity to work with. "Grant Wilson was amazing. Everyone I worked with was fantastic," Alvis said. "But more projects are coming soon. Mustafa Gatollari and I are very ready to go, you'll see more from us pretty soon, him and I."

Ghost Hunters originally premiered in 2004 on the SyFy Network and ran for 11 seasons. Starring Wilson and Jason Hawes, the series served as a pioneer in the era of early paranormal reality TV. Producing more than 200 episodes and 10 specials, the series ended in 2016 but found new life with A&E last summer. The revival, featuring a new cast, ran for two seasons on the network totaling 20 episodes between Aug. 21, 2019 to May 27, 2020. The show was produced by Lionsgate's Pilgrim Media Group with Craig Piligian and Mike Nichols serving as executive producers, along with original Ghost Hunters team leader, Grant Wilson. Alongside Wilson and Alvis, the two were joined by fellow investigators, Daryl Marston, Kristen Luman, Gatollari, Brian Murray and Richel Stratton.

In an interview with PopCulture.com last year alongside our complete seasonal coverage, Wilson revealed the show was different from its first incarnation primarily because of its fans. "We recognize the fact that our audience has gotten smarter," Wilson said. "They're kind of ready to move on from is it there or not. They're ready to take the next step and so, this rendition of it is much more personal, much more humanity in it."