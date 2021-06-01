'Ghost Hunters' Mustafa Gatollari, Brandon Alvis Speak out on Series Revival With Discovery+ (Exclusive)

✖

After it was announced late last month that Ghost Hunters was getting the revival treatment just two years after it was first rebooted at A&E with a new incarnation at discovery+ and starring three of the franchise’s original members, paranormal investigators Mustafa Gatollari and Brandon Alvis are speaking out about the news. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com sharing new details about their upcoming series and book, the former A&E investigators admitted the announcement was just as shocking to them as it was for fans.

“Brandon and I talked about it recently, a few months back too. It’s just like when you’re kind of kept in the dark about things and you’re not hearing things, and then you saw how A&E was shifting as a network. There was invariably going to be some changes with that,” Gatollari said, adding how the pair had their contract with Pilgrim, citing his own had a “certain number of months” before they could lock him in to renew for another season. It was when that expired that the New Jersey native admitted he did not want to stay stagnant.

Disclosing how he and Alvis were of the “same mind” and why they “gel so well together,” it was then they started immediately on new work until they would hear back, including the book they are looking to publish in 2022. “We had so many different ideas, so then we just started developing that. [But] when the news came that you had some of the former investigators from the show and it was going to be on discovery+ and all that, it was kind of like a gut punch at first,” Gatollari said. “I was kind of pissed for like 15 minutes. I was like, ‘Oh God, this sucks.’ But […] we’re constantly working, constantly doing new stuff, so that subsided real quick. That subsided real quick.”

The dad-of-two adds you “never know what happens” with Ghost Hunters. “It was awesome to be a part of the show, especially on A&E, they were the two biggest seasons the show’s ever had and we had a lot of great cases and we broke new ground. So, I’m really proud of the work that we did there and that’s a springboard for other things.”

Humbled and optimistic, Gatollari stresses while it’s the “nature of the business,” he believes in the “never say never” mantra. “Maybe down the line, there’ll be an opportunity to work with Ghost Hunters again or some of the great crew members and the producers on that show — loved working with them. […] We’re going to go on and keep continuing to do our thing and I’m sure our paths will converge in one way or another. It’s a small, tight-knit community, paranormal TV.”

Piggybacking on Gatollari, Alvis, also known as the paranormal technician on the 20-episode collection between 2019 to 2020, shares it was a “great experience” working on Ghost Hunters. “I’m just very thankful to have been on the show, worked with great people and to now do better things, on to bigger and better things and pick up where we left off with Ghost Hunters and go out and do some new experiments, new ideas, and new investigations. So, we’re excited,” he said.

With the two forever cemented in the vernacular of pop culture with the series, Alvis says the honor alone is a humbling one. “We did some very new things, very new things with the EMCC camera, figuring out these photon events with pressure changes, all these really specific scientific ideas that we had,” he said. “And to actually go out there and execute that on the platform with A&E and Ghost Hunters was amazing. So, I hope people appreciate it because we’ve put a lot of work into it, but we’ll definitely continue to do that going forward.”

For more with Mustafa, Brandon and all your paranormal news, keep it locked to PopCulture as the two share new details about their upcoming book and a brand new TV show they tease is filmed in a location never before investigated.