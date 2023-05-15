Former 'RHONY' Stars Returning for 'Ultimate Girls Trip' in St. Barts

Some of the most iconic Real Housewives of New York City alum are reuniting for Season 5 of Peacock's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, the streamer announced Monday at NBCUniversal's upfront presentation. Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman will be taking on St. Barts in the new season, dubbed Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.

Filming begins next month, but Peacock has yet to announce a premiere date for RHUGT Season 5, which fans can assume will not air until after Season 4, which filmed in January and has yet to announce its premiere date. The Housewives will be returning to St. Barts for their getaway – the site of one of the most memorable trips in the Bravo show's history back in RHONY Season 5.

The Legacy aspect of the RHUGT Season 5 title is a nod to the failed RHONY spinoff Andy Cohen first announced in March 2022 when revealing the network was "rebooting and recasting" The Real Housewives of New York City for its upcoming 14th season after a disastrous and controversial Season 13. RHONY: Legacy was initially planned as its own spinoff, but reports of contract disputes halted production on the series seemingly permanently. Singer's return to RHUGT is especially noteworthy, as the original RHONY Housewife previously stated in November she would not take part in Legacy.

As for The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14 of the rebooted show is set to premiere July 16 on Bravo and the following day on Peacock. Joining the fray for the next chapter of RHONY are new Housewives Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield, who debuted their season's first official trailer at Monday's upfront.

As for Season 4 of Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip, which filmed in the other iconic RHONY vacation spot – Marrakech, Morocco – Vicki Gunvalson returned to star alongside Gretchen Rossi, Brandi Glanville, Camille Grammer Meyer, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Alex McCord and Caroline Manzo all return from their various franchises. Glanville, Gunvalson, Marcille and Parks had previously starred in Season 2 of RHUGT, dubbed RHUGT: Ex-Wives Club