Dorinda Medley Talks the Ups and Downs of Hosting ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 2 at Bluestone Manor (Exclusive)

Dorinda Medley is back and mixing it up with her fellow Real Housewives at Bluestone Manor in the second season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip — and she’s bringing the feeling of her famous Berkshires home to Bravo fans everywhere! Celebrating the launch of her new Bluestone Manor Bourbon, Medley opened up to PopCulture.com about the ups and downs of hosting some of Housewives’ biggest personalities.

There were plenty of fun and “not fun” moments as Medley hosted fellow former Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville and Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille for eight days of activities and drama.

After spending nearly two years in lockdown, Medley told PopCulture the ladies “all needed a minute” to get used to the kind of intensity that kind of group brings. “It was definitely an adventure to have the eight women here for eight days,” Medley shared, adding, “I think being with people at all after going through the pandemic – we all got into our routines.”

It was “a lot” to have the Housewives and production team back in her home for the week and sometimes “not fun,” but Medley is excited to get to bring Bravo fans back into her home amid her “pause” from RHONY as it’s “a little bit up in the air” as to what the network’s step is. While Housewives fans might not be able to visit the Berkshires for the holidays themselves, Bluestone Manor Bourbon can give them a taste of the cozy vibes Medley’s home always brings.

“One thing I realized after I was put on pause is people love Bluestone Manor. It’s such an iconic place,” Medley shared. Built in 1902, the building is rumored to have once been a speakeasy and has been the home to countless memorable Housewives moments over the years. “People come up here and literally don’t want to leave,” Medley told PopCulture.

So when she was approached about creating a bourbon inspired by Bluestone, Medley thought it was the perfect fit. “I wanted it to linger like a good conversation,” she said of the liquor, which has notes of creme brulee, honey and dried fruit as well as aromas of caramel, butterscotch and vanilla. “I really realized even before COVID, that women, especially women … we’re starting to drink more dark liquors,” Medley noted. “There’s something powerful about that.”

The reality personality has also been enjoying getting back into the dating world, explaining she “needed a minute” after her last breakup. “I dipped my toe into the dating world again, and it’s nice,” Medley told PopCulture. “Nothing serious, but it’s just fun. …It’s been really nice to get dressed and go out.”

“I look at dating very differently. I look at dating as just meeting new people,” she continued, noting that while it’s important to stay safe and be careful amid the pandemic, “It’s time to meet new people. It’s time to open yourself up a little bit again. …You have to keep living.” Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but you can watch the first season on Peacock and check out Bluestone Manor Bourbon here.