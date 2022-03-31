Bethenny Frankel Has Hot Take on ‘RHONY’ Reboot That Andy Cohen Won’t Be Happy About

Bethenny Frankel is not impressed with Bravo honcho Andy Cohen’s plans for a new spin on The Real Housewives of New York. Frankel, 51, who helped launch the beloved franchise, shared her thoughts in a video to TikTok on Thursday with the caption, “My thoughts on the #RHONY reboot…” and mouthed over audio that stated, “It’s a long story, and it’s very f—ing boring.” The 51-year-old added, “Jesus. Like, f—.” In the clip, Frankel, who appeared on the show for Seasons 1-3 and again for Seasons 7-11, wore a fuzzy blue jacket, jeans, a pink top and hot pink heels and pearl necklaces. She sat on a couch while holding a cocktail and flipping through a Barbie book.

Cohen announced after months of speculation regarding the future of RHONY that the show is returning with a bang. There are two series: one with a new lineup of cast members and another of apple holder All-Stars. “We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans,” he told Variety. “There are thousands of stories to tell here. This is the most multicultural, diverse and energetic and exciting city in America. We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions…We’re totally revitalizing ‘RHONY’ with the energy and spirit of the city of New York and bringing it up to date while also giving the fans the gift of being able to visit with their old friends.”

The network is still casting for both shows. Cohen says he already knows who he wants to invite back from the original series’ run.

The decision to change things up came amid a controversial Season 13. Eboni K. Williams, the first full-time Black housewife, made her debut and reportedly shook things up so badly behind the scenes with allegations of racial discrimination from longtime cast member Ramona Singer that a reunion special was not held for the first time in history. Some fans accused the network of dropping the ball with truly showing diversity and capitalizing off Williams.

In a recent interview with Shadow and Act, Williams spoke about the network’s decision not to hold a reunion.

“I’m an attorney, so I deal in fact and not speculation. The network came to us and I think there was legitimately some kind of effort to actually have a reunion, only because we were being told up until the very last minute to ‘Get your dresses in order. This is the color scheme – white creams and champagne. We’re trying to find a ballroom.’ I do know that it was hard because they were competing with Fashion Week,” she said. “So from a logistical standpoint, from what I was being told, I had every good faith belief. And it was the day I was in Dallas, picking up my custom-made gown, and then I got a call that day that they just simply could not make it happen. So. I guess inquiring minds will always wonder.”