'RHONY' Alum Bethenny Frankel's Adam Levine Opinion Might Be a Bit Contentious

While the internet at large reeled from every allegation against Adam Levine last week, Bethenny Frankel was more or less unfazed. The Real Housewives of New York City star discussed the controversy on her Just B Podcast on Thursday, where she said that she did not think it was very big news. She layered her remarks in her signature sarcasm.

"Adam Levine is cheating on his wife. He is a rock star, he is a world-famous, successful musician who's toured the world, historically dated models, and I know it's shocking he's having an affair. It's all anyone can talk about. It's just an absolute stunner," Frankle said wryly. She kept up her facade as she said she "never heard of anything like" this – a wealthy and influential man cheating on a wife that many regard as beautiful.

"Did he roast your bones? Where's the big news? It's like, 'Oh, my God, a rock star is cheating on a supermodel!' Like OK, what else? What else?" Frankel said. "I need something to sink my teeth into because a rock star cheating on a supermodel isn't going to do it."

Following through on her own analogy, Frankel made some grisly allusions to the case of actor Armie Hammer. Since Hammer is accused of sexual abuse and perhaps even acts of fetishistic cannibalism, Frankel joked that she could "sink [her] teeth into" that more easily. She wondered why the public was discussing Levine instead of Hammer allegedly "making baby back ribs out of his dates."

"Adam Levine cheating on a f-ing supermodel? I don't get it... It's all so boring," she went on. "I need more than a tatted-up rock star texting Instagram models. How much more basic can we be? Give me something more, people."

Levine's trouble started on Monday when model Sumner Stroh posted a video on TikTok alleging that Levine had "manipulated" her into having an affair with him. Levine, 43, is married to 34-year-old Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant with their third child together. After Stroh's video, four more women came forward to claim Levine had flirted with them, including some screenshots of text messages.

Levine addressed these allegations on his Instagram Story this week, saying that he had "crossed the line" by flirting with women online. However, he denied ever physically cheating on Prinsloo, and there is no word of any ongoing strife between the couple.